New York City, NY

De Blasio: All NYC Public School Teachers Must Get Vaccinated

By Justin Rohrlich
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Every faculty member and staffer working within New York City’s sprawling public school system will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, city officials said Monday. It marks the first actual vaccination mandate implemented by New York for city workers, and will cover nearly 150,000 employees who work with roughly 1 million students. All teachers and contractors must get at least their first dose of one of the three approved coronavirus vaccines by Sept. 27. The rule follows similar ones recently launched in Washington state, Los Angeles, and Chicago. To date, at least 63 percent of school employees have been vaccinated, which doesn’t include those educators who got inoculated outside of NYC. New York City public schools reopen Sept. 13 for the 2021-2022 school year.

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Time’s Up Exec Told Staff to ‘Stand Down’ on Cuomo Accusation

A leader of the anti-sexual harassment group Time’s Up told her colleagues to “stand down” rather than issue a statement in support of the first woman to publicly accuse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual misconduct, The Washington Post reports. The order came after chief executive Tina Tchen spoke to Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, about the allegation made by Lindsey Boylan, and the group’s chairwoman had spoken to DeRosa the day before. The group’s backers have called for Tchen to resign over the organization’s involvement with Cuomo’s administration. Time’s Up said in a statement it would conduct “an independent review of our past actions, our current work.”
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Doc Fired for Selling $50 Letters to Get Kids Out of Mask Mandates

As an emergency room physician, Dr. Brian Warden would have seen the devastating effects of COVID firsthand. But that didn’t stop him from openly hawking letters intended to help residents flout mask rules. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Warden, who worked at Capital Regional Medical Center, posted messages on an anti-mask forum telling parents to contact him if they wanted medical exemption letters that would allow their kids to forego face masks in Leon County schools. His offer to provide signed letters for $50 was screenshotted and widely shared on social media. On Tuesday night, a hospital spokeswoman said: “Immediately upon learning of this physician’s actions, we began the process of removing him from providing services to our hospital patients.”
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

NYC Housing Official Lied to Qualify for Affordable Housing, Authorities Say

A New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) administrator lied to federal housing authorities about her income so her family could qualify for affordable housing, a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court alleges. According to the filing, Josette Dabo, who worked as a borough administrator for NYCHA and then as an interim commissioner for the NYC Department of Homeless Services, forged or altered pay stubs and income statements to make it appear she earned far less than she actually did. She then allegedly submitted the bogus documents in sworn recertification packets to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which continued to provide financial assistance to Dabo based on her claims. This, say prosecutors, allowed Dabo—who earned nearly $100,000 in 2019—to fraudulently claim more than $65,000 in Section 8 rent subsidies since 2012 that could have gone to needier families, instead. Dabo does not have a lawyer listed in court records, and was unable to be reached for comment.
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Andrew Cuomo Is Stripped of His Prized Emmy Award

Not only has Andrew Cuomo lost his governorship but he’s also been stripped of his Emmy Award following the state Attorney General’s report that he sexually harassed multiple women. “The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 international Emmy Award,” the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said Tuesday, adding that Cuomo’s “will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward.” Cuomo was given the award in November for his “effective use of television during the pandemic,” referring to his daily COVID press briefings.
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Bans Vaccine Mandates at Government Agencies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Wednesday prohibiting state government agencies from requiring people to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, even if the vaccine has won full FDA approval. Abbott wrote, “No governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.” In announcing he would put the issue to the state legislature, however, he acknowledged, “Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature.” The governor has feuded with both the federal government and municipal agencies over coronavirus restrictions, as has Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Abbott’s order comes after the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 earlier this week. The recent surge in coronavirus cases caused by the more contagious Delta variant has hit Texas especially hard, with hospitals across the state now operating at full capacity, especially pediatric wards.
Posted by
TheDailyBeast

Cuomo Commutes Sentence of San Francisco DA’s Dad in Final Hours

In his final hours in office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo handed out four sentence commutations and one pardon. San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s dad, David Gilbert, had his sentence commuted for the deadly 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery in Nyack, New York. Two cops and a Brink’s security guard were killed in the robbery and Gilbert, a member of left-wing militant group Weather Underground, was given 75 years in prison with no possibility of parole until 2056. Gilbert will now be able to apply for parole. Cuomo cited Gilbert’s work as a prison teacher, law library clerk and AIDS educator. But Arthur Keenan Jr., a retired Nyack cop who was wounded in the shootout, told The New York Times that Cuomo was “stabbing all of law enforcement in the back.”

