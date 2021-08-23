De Blasio: All NYC Public School Teachers Must Get Vaccinated

A New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) administrator lied to federal housing authorities about her income so her family could qualify for affordable housing, a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan federal court alleges. According to the filing, Josette Dabo, who worked as a borough administrator for NYCHA and then as an interim commissioner for the NYC Department of Homeless Services, forged or altered pay stubs and income statements to make it appear she earned far less than she actually did. She then allegedly submitted the bogus documents in sworn recertification packets to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which continued to provide financial assistance to Dabo based on her claims. This, say prosecutors, allowed Dabo—who earned nearly $100,000 in 2019—to fraudulently claim more than $65,000 in Section 8 rent subsidies since 2012 that could have gone to needier families, instead. Dabo does not have a lawyer listed in court records, and was unable to be reached for comment.