Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

U.S. Department of Education Grants Interest Rate Benefit to More Than 47,000 Service Members

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education announced that the office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) has retroactively waived interest on loans held by more than 47,000 current and former active-duty service members. This action was made possible by a data-matching agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) that substantially improves access to a student loan interest-waiver benefit for many service members with federal student loans.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Federal Student Aid#Federal Student Loans#Fsa#Dod#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
EducationPopculture

Education Department Canceling Thousands of Borrowers' Debt, Here's Who

The U.S. Department of Education announced the cancellation of $1.1 billion in student debt, for 115,000 borrowers. The decision helps students of the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, a for-profit university that ceased all operations in September 2016. The borrowers who will no longer have to pay did not finish their degrees or left ITT in March 2008. The Education Department estimates that 43% of these borrowers are in default.
Educationwfyi.org

U.S. Education Department Expands Loan Relief For ITT Tech Student Borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday it is expanding loan forgiveness to 115,000 additional former students of ITT Technical Institute, providing $1.1 billion in loan relief to student borrowers defrauded by the defunct school. ITT Tech filed bankruptcy and abruptly closed in 2016, and U.S. DOE has already forgiven...
EducationNBC New York

Education Department Will Cancel Student Debt for More Than 320,000 Borrowers

The U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday that it will cancel $5.8 billion in student debt for more than 320,000 borrowers. The debt forgiveness, which will go to borrowers with a total and permanent disability, will be automatically granted using data already available to the Social Security Administration. Borrowers will...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Veterans And Service Members Get Special Student Loan Relief

Veterans and service members with student loans may be eligible for special programs that forgive interest on their loans, or even cancel their entire loan liability in special circumstances. What's better, the Department of Education is working with other government agencies to provide these benefits automatically with no action necessary on the borrower's part.
Indiana StateWOWO News

U.S. Department of Education releases more relief funding for Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Education has approved Indiana’s plan for the use of American Rescue Plan funding to support public schools and students. In a press release, the Department of Education says the federal government will distribute $666-million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to the state, which plans to use the money to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools impacted by the pandemic.
EducationFingerLakes1

Student loans canceled: 45 million need $1.8 trillion debt relief

Student loan forgiveness or cancellation has been gaining momentum in the United States. Last week, the federal government said would cancel $5.8 billion in student loan debt. It has been called an economic crisis as $1.8 trillion exists in outstanding student loan debt. That equals $36,510 per borrower at public colleges. Meanwhile, private student loan debt averages $54,921 per borrower. Among talk of cancelling student debt altogether small steps have been taken to cancel student loans for select groups.
CollegesCNET

Education Department will forgive $5.8 billion in loans for some students

Student loan debt reached $1.7 trillion in 2020, and Democratic leaders have pushed for President Joe Biden's administration to forgive many of those loans. The Department of Education says it'll cancel billions of student debt, but only for certain individuals. 323,000 borrowers with total and permanent disabilities (TPD) will have...
EducationFortune

This one chart puts Biden’s student loan cancellation into perspective

The U.S. Department of Education announced last week it would wipe out $5.8 billion of student loan debt held by 323,000 borrowers who have a total and permanent disability (TPD). Eligible debt holders won’t even need to apply for the forgiveness: The Biden administration will automatically discharge the loans in September by using Social Security Administration records to identify those people who are listed as disabled.
Educationtennesseestar.com

Program Offering Low-Income Families up to $7k for K-12 School Choice over COVID Measures Begins

Governor Doug Ducey’s program offering up to $7,000 in grants for low-income K-12 parents wanting to relocate their students due to their current school’s COVID-19 protocols began Friday. Eligible families have a total household income at or below 350 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, and show proof that their current school has COVID constraints, including: mask mandates, quarantines, vaccine mandates, or discrimination based on vaccination status. The grant funds may be used for a variety of education-related expenses beyond tuition like transportation, online tutoring, and even child care.
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Loan forgiveness for ITT borrowers announced by Department of Education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Department of Education announced on Thursday it will make $1.1 billion available to eliminate loans for 115,000 borrowers who went to ITT Technical Institute. About 43 per cent of borrowers who went to the shuttered school after March 31, 2008 and didn’t complete their credentials...
CollegesWNEM

Federal government to provide loan forgiveness to ITT Tech students

The United States Department of Education announced on Thursday they will make $1.1 billion in closed school discharges available to 115,000 borrowers who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute. The borrowers did not finish their degree or credential and left the institute on or after March 31, 2008. The department...
MilitaryEllwood City Ledger

Department of Defense implements COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. service members

COVID-19 vaccinations will now be mandatory for all military personnel, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday. In a memorandum issued on Aug. 25, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III directed secretaries of the military departments to immediately begin full vaccination of all members of the armed forces under Department of Defense authority, both on active duty and in the Ready Reserve, who are not yet fully vaccinated against the virus.
Georgia Stateallongeorgia.com

Georgia Southern Expands Veteran Student Success Program with U.S. Department of Education Grant

Georgia Southern University’s long-term commitment to veteran student success has a boost thanks to a U.S. Department of Education grant. The grant, totaling almost $459,000, is to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) on all three of Georgia Southern University’s campuses, located in Savannah, Statesboro and Hinesville. The CEVSS goal is to increase enrollment and retention of the University’s veteran students. The awarded amount will be paid out over three years.
Educationwydaily.com

Virginia Department of Education Gets $1 million Grant to Help Retain Special Education Teachers

STATEWIDE — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has been awarded a $1 million grant in an effort to help retain special education teachers in its schools. According to an Aug. 17 release, VDOE stated that school divisions across the Commonwealth are facing a critical shortage of special education teachers. The grant from the Office of Special Education Programs, which is a branch of the U.S. Department of Education, will go towards recruitment, development and retention of special education teachers.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Announces More Than $600K in Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants Awarded to 109 Departments

HARRISBURG, PA — Gov. Tom Wolf announced that it had awarded $602,306 in grants to help Pennsylvania’s rural communities increase protection from wildfires. The grants were awarded to qualifying local firefighting forces in rural areas and communities with fewer than 10,000 people. The funding may be used for training and equipment purchases directly related to fighting brush and forest fires.

Comments / 0

Community Policy