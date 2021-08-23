U.S. Department of Education Grants Interest Rate Benefit to More Than 47,000 Service Members

The U.S. Department of Education announced the cancellation of $1.1 billion in student debt, for 115,000 borrowers. The decision helps students of the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, a for-profit university that ceased all operations in September 2016. The borrowers who will no longer have to pay did not finish their degrees or left ITT in March 2008. The Education Department estimates that 43% of these borrowers are in default.