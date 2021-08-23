U.S. Department of Education Grants Interest Rate Benefit to More Than 47,000 Service Members
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education announced that the office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) has retroactively waived interest on loans held by more than 47,000 current and former active-duty service members. This action was made possible by a data-matching agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) that substantially improves access to a student loan interest-waiver benefit for many service members with federal student loans.
