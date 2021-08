Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We got the call for Cadence, 8 years and 5 months ago to be exact, on a Wednesday evening on the way to a prayer service. We had been praying about starting our family and recently began a series of doctor’s visits to begin our infertility treatment journey. We weren’t even licensed foster parents or anything like that when we got the ‘call’ that changed our lives that Wednesday evening. And to make things even funnier, the call came in the exact week we were supposed to find out if the infertility treatments were working. As the person waited on the other end of the line for a response, we looked at each other in pleasant disbelief. I will never forget that 10 second we-know-what-to-do stare down moment we shared in the car that day. We knew. This was her. This was the child we just started praying for.