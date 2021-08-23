Taylor Swift Finally Joined TikTok: 'Lots Going On At The Moment'

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift has finally arrived! On TikTok, that is. On Monday (August 23), Swift not only joined the video-sharing platform but posted her very first TikTok. In her debut, Swift recreates some of her most recent musical eras, including folklore, evermore, and Fearless (Taylor's Version). She also teased the upcoming release of Red (Taylor's Version).

