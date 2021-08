(Area) Dove and Special September Teal hunting seasons open on September 1st. Dove hunting takes place from September 1st through November 29th. The Special September Teal season is September 1st-16th. “It’s not that far away. Between now and then it’s time to maybe organize that hunting gear and get some things up. Maybe do a little trap shooting to sharpen up and be ready for that opener on the 1st.”