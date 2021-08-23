Houston-born podcast ‘Classical Classroom’ demystifies classic music

If the 2020-2021 classical music season was a slate of concerts unlike any other, this coming season’s shows will be just as unusual, marked by the return of audiences and, in some cases, guest artists to performance venues. So what can audiences expect upon their return? Many spaces have at least some social distancing and masking policies, but as of now, these requirements vary widely. All events are subject to changing protocols and restrictions. It’s best to check with the venue in advance of the show. One thing is certain: this won’t be the typical concert-going experience. Be prepared for coronavirus precautions, a few anxious patrons and an immense amount of joy. Here’s a list of highlights.