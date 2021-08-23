Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston-born podcast ‘Classical Classroom’ demystifies classic music

By Chris Gray
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly 300 episodes now, the Classical Classroom podcast has helped to bring classical music a little more down to earth. References to Lady Gaga, the Smiths, and Tom Waits pepper host Dacia Clay’s interviews; the show’s logo riffs on the classic Ramones presidential seal. The topics vary wildly, but the underlying message is more or less the same: her guests are a lot less aloof and stuck-up than classical-music folk are often made out to be.

