LSU forgives over $7 million in student debt since Spring 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — LSU announced this morning that it has forgiven over $7 million in student debt from Spring 2020 to the present, affecting around 4,000 students. The debt forgiveness is being made possible by allocations from the federal the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. More than $25 million in relief funds have been allocated from LSU since the start of the pandemic, according to the university.www.klfy.com
