Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.