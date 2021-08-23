Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'You nailed it!': Renée Zellweger turns mechanic on 'Celebrity IOU,' impresses Ant Anstead

By Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

With a pair of Academy Awards, you might associate Renée Zellweger more with stretch limousines than clunkers. But the actress shows she can give a jalopy TLC in Discovery+ 's " Celebrity IOU: Joyride " (now streaming).

The Texas native got her car smarts from her dad, she shares in the premiere episode of the automotive overhaul show hosted by Cristy Lee and Ant Anstead, Zellweger's new beau .

"It was really important that you keep the pantyhose in the glove compartment in case a belt breaks," says Zellweger, recalling her father's advice. "And you need to know how to change the tire, and you might as well know how to change the CV boots, because why wouldn't you?"

Zellweger is among the stars who gift deserving people in their lives refurbished vehicles in the six-part season (episodes streaming weekly on Mondays). Actors Octavia Spencer , James Marsden and Danny Trejo , Grammy winner Mary J. Blige and skateboarder Tony Hawk also appear in the series, a spin-off of HGTV's home-makeover "Celebrity IOU," hosted by Drew and Jonathan Scott .

Ant Anstead jokes 'Discovery+ dating service' brought him and Renée Zellweger together

The 10 best TV shows on Discovery+: From '90-Day Fiance' to 'MythBusters' to Anthony Bourdain

Zellweger and Anstead, who met on the set of "Joyride" earlier t enjoyed some one-on-one time while shooting. With an angle grinder in hand, the actress blasts away rust on a Ford Bronco, one of the cars refurbished for the twin caregivers of her former publicist Nanci Ryder, who died in June 2020 after a battle with ALS. Zellweger also helps replace a cracked panel.

"Oh, my God, you nailed it!" Anstead praises.

Though Zellweger is less impressed with her welding skills – joking she should be fired – Anstead has plenty of sweet words for his temporary assistant, who won Oscars for "Judy" and "Cold Mountain," during the episode.

"We've got a twice Oscar-winner not only crawling on her back underneath a Bronco, she got rust in her face," he marvels. "I'd give her a job."

Anstead also admires Zellweger's ability to keep her private life out of the spotlight, he tells USA TODAY.

"There's a ton of amazing things about Renée, and her private persona is actually really inspiring," he says. "For somebody so high profile, she is incredibly private. And I respect that, and ultimately, from my perspective, the irony of the show being called ‘IOU,’ it's like, ‘Thanks, Discovery.’ It's actually I that owe you. And I can recommend Discovery+ dating service to anybody."

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead finalize divorce 9 months after separating

‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ is still teaching us valuable lessons about love 20 years later

The star-studded lineup in "Joyride" impressed the hosts.

"Everybody gave their all," Lee says. "They were willing to work. They were willing to learn."

Hawk shocked Lee with his enthusiastic demolition of a Volkswagen bus. "He's a tall guy, so it's him and I inside this bus, just annihilating everything in there," she says. "So Tony really surprised with that, because he just got in there and went full send on it.

Marsden's mopping the garage floor is also a noteworthy moment. "We handed him the mop, jokingly, and he just took it," Lee recalls.

He "was literally mopping the floor, going, 'Oh my God, I'm basically a movie star. I'm here mopping the floor,'" Anstead says. "We're like, 'Get on with it!'"

Avril Lavigne makes angsty TikTok debut with 'Sk8er Boi' tribute featuring Tony Hawk

Danny Trejo on his new memoir, toxic masculinity and how his daughter 'helped me change my life'

But not everyone was a tool turner. Blige "was more of a visionary," Lee says with a laugh. "Mary had a great vision, and we were able to execute that vision for her."

Anstead jokes about not getting along with the singer: "We just clashed a bit, and she didn't do any wrenching."

Like the vehicles on "Joyride," Anstead's personal life has also been renewed. In September 2020, "Flip or Flop" star Christina Haack revealed she and Anstead were separating , a year after the pair welcomed son Hudson London Anstead .

"Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly," Anstead shared on Instagram at the time of their split. "I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness."

Today, he is "in a very, very good place."

"I'm always a person that leans into positivity, and I've got so many things to be positive about," Anstead says. "When you are in a place of purpose, and you're flowing, and things are great, it's really nice to sit back and allow these gifts to happen. And I'm really conscious that I take time to celebrate those moments, and I've had so many moments over the last few months where I sat on my own and thought, 'Wow, I'm really grateful. I am lucky. I'm incredibly lucky.' "

Ant Anstead says he was in a 'very dark place' after split with wife Christina

'My goal is just to move on': HGTV star Christina Haack talks life after Ant Anstead divorce

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'You nailed it!': Renée Zellweger turns mechanic on 'Celebrity IOU,' impresses Ant Anstead

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

227K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Trejo
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
James Marsden
Person
Renée Zellweger
Person
Blige
Person
Ant Anstead
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iou#Academy Awards#Hgtv#Drew#Ford#Tiktok#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesIn Style

Renée Zellweger Just Went Instagram Official with Her New Boyfriend

Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend, HGTV star Ant Anstead, have taken their relationship to the next level. On Monday, the former For the Love of Cars host shared a selfie on Instagram of himself with Zellweger and TV personality Cristy Lee, announcing the release of the Celebrity IOU: Joyride episode he and Zellweger did together.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Renee Zellweger’s Transformation From ‘Jerry Maguire’ to ‘Judy,’ Plus Her Response to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Actress Renée Zellweger solidified her spot as an A-lister thanks to a successful decades-long career with movies like Jerry Maguire, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Judy and more under her belt. Her transformation over the years has led to plastic surgery speculation. The Texas native previously denied going under the knife while...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Renee Zellweger 'believes Ant Anstead is her soulmate'

Renee Zellweger thinks Ant Anstead is her "soulmate". The 52-year-old actress started dating Ant earlier this year, and their burgeoning romance is "headed in a positive direction". An insider said: "They each feel like they've finally met their soulmate." The Hollywood star and Ant recently went public with their relationship,...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ant Anstead Breaks Silence on "Secret" Romance With Renée Zellweger

Watch: Ant Anstead Plays Coy About Dating Renee Zellweger. These two are driving off into the sunset. Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host Ant Anstead exclusively confirmed his romance with this season's celeb guest star Renée Zellweger during E! News' Daily Pop on Aug. 18. The couple fell for each other while filming the Discovery+ docu-series, but Ant was determined to keep their relationship under wraps for as long as possible.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Ant Anstead Dishes On Renée Zellweger Romance, Co-Parenting With Christina Haack

Ant Anstead is opening up about his new love, Renée Zellweger, and his co-parenting arrangement with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Anstead spoke about his new romance on Friday's episode of "Entertainment Tonight," sharing that he never expected to meet his girlfriend through his Discovery+ car show "Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride." According to the 42-year-old TV personality, the way he and Zellweger, 52, fell in love was "magical."
Posted by
Amomama

Ant Anstead Shares the 1st Ever Photo with His New Flame 2 Months after Finalizing Divorce from Christina Haack

British TV host Ant Anstead seems to have moved on from his shocking divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack after going Instagram official with his new flame in a new post. It has been a whirlwind of a year for TV host Ant Anstead following his divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack, but a few months after their split, the 42-year-old seems to have moved on fine and was spotted with a new flame.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Johnny Depp, Renee Zellweger, Chrissy Teigen + More!

JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFAMATION LAWSUIT AGAINST AMBER HEARD: A Virginia judge refused to dismiss Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday (Aug. 17th). Heard sought to dismiss it on the grounds that a similar libel lawsuit Depp filed against the U.K. paper The Sun had thrown out in that country. Judge Penney Azcarate, however, remained unconvinced, noting differences between the free speech laws in the two countries. The actor’s lawyer, Ben Chew told Deadline, “Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision.”
TV & VideosEffingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Dog the Bounty Hunter, Tom Cruise, Ant Anstead and More!

DOG THE BOUNTY HUNTER CHAPMAN’S DAUGHER SPEAKS OUT: Bonnie Chapman is accusing her dad Dog of racism and homophobia. She was not invited to the September 2nd wedding of Dog to Francie Frane, and blames his bias on her non-invite. “I'm sorry, but I can't defend my Dad's racism,” Bonnie wrote on social media. “When it comes to 'The System' on UnleashedTV, my father was fired by the platform for using racial and homophobic epithets toward my fellow cast members on the show, which is about social justice advocacy and protesting violence and racial bias by police. I have expressed time and time again my ever-growing disappointment in my father's progression into his old racist ways.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Are Coparenting Son Hudson ‘Well’

Putting their son first! Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have been coparenting their 23-month-old son, Hudson, since their September 2020 split. “He’s still young so they just want to make sure he has as normal of an upbringing as possible,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the Flip or Flop alum, 38, and the Wheeler Dealers host, 42, both “legally have joint custody” of the toddler.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ant Anstead Goes Instagram Official With Renee Zellweger

Ant Anstead recently confirmed that he is dating actress Renee Zellweger, and now the couple has gone Instagram official. Anstead took to the social media site to share a photo of himself and Zellweger with his Celebrity IOU: Joy Ride co-host, Christy Lee. Anstead and Zellweger met because she was the special celebrity guest on this new season of the reality series.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ant Anstead Speaks Out on Renee Zellweger Romance Reports

Ant Anstead has been romantically linked to actress Renee Zellweger lately, and now the Celebrity IOU: Joyride co-host has spoken out about the reports. Talking to E! News on the Daily Pop, Anstead explained that the pair fell for one another while they were filming the Discovery+ docu-series. Zellweger had previously been revealed as the celebrity guest for this season of the show, and some photos emerged of her and Anstead getting very cozy.
Santa Ana, CAarcamax.com

Renee Zellweger has 'become quite close' to Ant Anstead

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead have "become quite close". The 'Bridget Jones's Baby' star and the 42-year-old television presenter met on the set of Ant's new show, 'Celebrity IOU: Joyride', and sources have recently reported the pair have struck up a relationship. And now, Ant himself has admitted he has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy