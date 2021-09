The view from Professor Ji-Yoon Kim's (Sandra Oh) glass cliff is beautiful, in a brown-brick, old-book-smell sort of way. Vivaldi trumpets on the soundtrack as the literature scholar drives into campus on a wintry, bare-branched day to start her tenure as Pembroke University's first female chair of the English department. The stone paths and dark-wood halls she passes on the way to her spacious, lamp-lit office foreshadow the inflexibility Ji-Yoon will soon face from the administration and her colleagues, who have entrusted her to save the department from falling enrollment and soaring irrelevance, but are unwilling to do their part to ensure that any change actually takes place.