ITV has confirmed that Grantchester is already filming season seven - and has revealed some very exciting plot details - as well as a new role for Tom Brittney!. Season seven of the popular show, which stars Robson Green and Tom as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Will Davenport respectively, will be set in the summer of 1959 while wedding season is in full swing in Cambridge - and will see Tom direct an episode for the first time!