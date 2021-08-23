Burglars use stolen pickup truck to bust open Chase Bank ATM

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects who used a pickup truck to break into an ATM Monday morning.

Authorities were sent to a burglary in progress at the Chase Bank on Baldwin around 5:20 a.m.

The suspects used a truck with tow straps and chains to rip off the front face of the ATM.

Once they got some cash, the suspects ran away leaving the pickup truck behind.

Authorities said the truck had been stolen from Kent County earlier Monday morning.

Chase Bank told WZZM that the safety of their customers and employees is their top priority and that they're currently working with local authorities and staff to review the situation.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to reach out to Silent Observer or the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

