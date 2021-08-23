2 arrested in Irwin drug bust

Tribune-Review

Two people were charged by North Huntingdon police during the weekend after a drug bust at an Irwin home, according to court papers.

Heidi Renee Mohammed, 43, and Colton Hayden Koett, 19, are being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $25,000 bail each.

Township and borough police said they got a tip Saturday about prescription medication being sold out of a Mulberry Lane home and devised an undercover operation. Mohammed sold the undercover officer 45 pills for $400 and was arrested immediately after the exchange, according to court papers.

Koett is accused of running out of the house yelling expletives and charging at the officers. Police said they tackled him inside the house, but Koett was able to break free and ran onto nearby Oak Street where officers apprehended him.

Authorities determined Mohammed sold the undercover officer 35 Adderall pills and 10 other tablets that are used to treat attention deficit disorder, according to court papers. Both medications are central nervous system stimulants.

She is charged with drug offenses. Koett is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and escape.

Neither suspect had an attorney listed in online court records. They were both arraigned Sunday morning and preliminary hearings are set for Sept. 1.

Koett also has a West Mifflin address listed in online court records. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing on a corruption of minors charge filed by Mt. Lebanon police in connection with an April incident.