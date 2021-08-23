Cancel
Public Health

Corey Taylor Is "Doing Well" In His Fight Against COVID

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlipknot vocalist Corey Taylor recently revealed his COVID diagnosis. Taylor said he's vaccinated and isn't too worried about it, but still feels like crap (as is expected). Fortunately his wife Alicia Taylor has taken to Twitter to let everyone know that Taylor is doing well, and hasn't lost his sense of taste or smell.

