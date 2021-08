SOULFLY leader Max Cavalera says that he is "very hurt" by the things the band's former guitarist Marc Rizzo has been saying in the press since his departure from the group. Although Rizzo's departure from SOULFLY wasn't officially announced until August 7, it was widely speculated that he was out of the group two days earlier when it was revealed that FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares will play guitar for SOULFLY on the band's upcoming U.S. tour, which kicks off on August 20 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.