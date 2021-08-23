Penn State’s Juice Scruggs, healthy and ready to compete, looks to continue ‘special’ story
STATE COLLEGE — Rasheed Walker needed a roommate, and the Penn State offensive lineman knew he didn’t have to look far to find the right fit. Walker joined the Nittany Lions alongside fellow offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in the Class of 2018, and Walker watched how Scruggs navigated a career that featured a potentially career-ending car crash, a grueling rehab and the opportunity at coming all the way back to seize a starting spot.triblive.com
