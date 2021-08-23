Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

Penn State’s Juice Scruggs, healthy and ready to compete, looks to continue ‘special’ story

By Pennlive.Com Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 10:35 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE COLLEGE — Rasheed Walker needed a roommate, and the Penn State offensive lineman knew he didn’t have to look far to find the right fit. Walker joined the Nittany Lions alongside fellow offensive lineman Juice Scruggs in the Class of 2018, and Walker watched how Scruggs navigated a career that featured a potentially career-ending car crash, a grueling rehab and the opportunity at coming all the way back to seize a starting spot.

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Penn, PA
Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
Penn, PA
College Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Erie, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Trautwein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#College Football#American Football#Penn State#Penn State Media Day#The Nittany Lions#Cathedral Prep#Piaa#Penn State Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
AllPennState

Predictions for Penn State's Starting Lineup in 2021

Penn State's depth chart features stars and storylines, anchors and newcomers, certainties and question marks ahead of the season-opener Sept. 4 against Wisconsin. Sean Clifford enters his third year as Penn State's starting quarterback, leading an offense that returns plenty of experience. Nine starters are back, in addition to five additional offensive players who have starting experience.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Named The No. 1 College Town In America

What’s the best college town in the United States?. Anyone who’s been to a college campus likely has their own opinion on the subject. ESPN revealed its pick earlier this week. While there are certainly several worthy candidates, it’s tough to argue with the Worldwide Leader’s selection. ESPN has named...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
AllPennState

The Betting Guide to Penn State's 2021 Season

Oddsmakers expect a rebound from Penn State following its wayward 2020 season and consider the Nittany Lions a good bet in 2021, particularly at home. The Vegas Stats and Information Network (VSiN) released a 343-page betting guide to the 2021 college football season, in which Penn State landed plenty of positive feedback. The Lions are tied for third with Iowa in the Big Ten power ratings (53.5), just a half-point behind Wisconsin. Ohio State (64) is the clear favorite to win another Big Ten title.
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Set for Blowout Loss Week One?

Pro Football Focus published their bold predictions for the 2021 season Wednesday, and interestingly enough, the number one bold prediction included the University of Georgia. Anthony Treash of PFF boldly predicts that Clemson will beat the Dawgs in Charlotte by double digits. A hot take; nonetheless, Treash cites recent injuries to Georgia's Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith as two question marks surrounding Georgia entering this matchup.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Crystal Ball: Predicting every game on Penn State’s schedule in 2021

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Penn State. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. Up next: Indiana. In an alternate universe, maybe 2020 would’ve gone much differently for Penn State. In that...
Penn, PAPosted by
The Atlantic

What Is Penn State Thinking?

As the fall 2021 semester approaches, nearly 700 college campuses across the United States are requiring proof of vaccination for students or employees. If you plot these colleges on a map, the image bears a striking resemblance to one depicting the results of the 2020 presidential election. And that image resembles a map of current COVID-19 hot spots, which mirrors a map of vaccination rates. In other words, vaccination rates lag behind in the areas where vaccinations are needed most. And vaccinations are needed everywhere—including college campuses, which have functioned as incubators for community spread of SARS-CoV-2.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

5-star QB Quinn Ewers reveals first NIL deal

With the NCAA now allowing student-athletes to capitalize on their success, the endorsement deals are starting to flow in as players take advantage of their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Making news last week was Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers, who will forgo his senior season at Southlake Carroll High...
Public HealthOnward State

By Making Vaccine Discourse Political, Penn State’s Already Lost

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Thursday evening, Penn State President Eric Barron sent out a letter to the community attempting to explain the university’s fall semester planning and COVID-19 policies. Now, though, we’re left with more questions than answers, all while classes are set to begin in a week.
PoliticsThe Daily Collegian

Registration now open for Penn State's marquee materials research event

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Registration is now open for Penn State’s annual Materials Day, to be held Oct. 12-13 as a hybrid event both virtually and on the University Park campus. This year’s theme is "The Intersection of Materials, Manufacturing and Sustainability." Materials Day 2021 is the marquee event for...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

B1G Week 0 Power Rankings

The grueling offseason has finally come to an end and B1G football will be back in our lives this weekend. Nebraska travels to Champaign to play Illinois to start the year with an important game for both programs. It’s a fun way to open up the 2021 season. Since the...
Penn, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State men's basketball adds first top-150 recruit since 2016 class

Penn State men’s basketball added its first top-150 recruit since 2016 on Monday afternoon, as four-star combo guard Jameel Brown committed to the Nittany Lions. Brown is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and plays for Haverford School in Philadelphia. He is the No. 111 player in the country, No. 19 combo guard and No. 2 player in Pennsylvania in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite player rankings.
SportsDigital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey releases 2021-22 nonconference opponents

Penn State just released the first teaser at its 2021-22 schedule on Thursday. The men’s team will be competing against six regular-season nonconference opponents. At home, the Nittany Lions will host Canisius, Long Island, Maine and Niagara. Penn State will also face St. Thomas and North Dakota on the road.
NFL247Sports

Georgia's MJ Sherman finally healthy, looking to make a move

In a preseason meeting with reporters earlier this week, Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning expressed confidence in Georgia's ability to get after the passer in 2021. Despite losing Azeez Ojulari to the New York Giants in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and Jermaine Johnson to Florida State, the Bulldogs are significantly lighter on experience at the outside linebacker, the primarily pass-rushing position, than they have been for the past two seasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy