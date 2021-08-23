Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Virginia community opens its arms to welcome hundreds of Afghan refugees arriving from Kabul

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6TiY_0baDjiqs00
File: At least 20 people have died during the chaotic evacuation process at Kabul airport (AP)

Hundreds of Afghan refugees arrived in Northern Virginia to make a community college their temporary residence as they await further instructions on relocation, while locals also reached in numbers with packets of necessities and an outpouring of love and support for the displaced.

The refugees arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Friday and were transferred to Northern Virginia Community College in Annandale, where they are supposed to spend a few days.

While the authorities prepared rooms and cots for those arriving, several volunteers were also ready to lend a helping hand. Local media reports stated the donation bags brought in by locals were kept in large piles at the centre. The number of donations increased to such an extent that some had to be returned as well.

People arrived with clothes, toiletries, diapers, toys and books to donate to Afghans who were forced to leave their homes after the Taliban took control of the country, reported The Washington Post.

Many of the volunteers helping the newly arrived refugees were Afghans who had gone through the same experiences. “We just want to share their pain,” said Nasrul, identified by the newspaper with only his first name as the lives of his siblings in Afghanistan were still in danger.

“We are not in Afghanistan, but we are in sorrow,” he said.

This comes after a harrowing evacuation process at the Kabul airport where dozens have lost their lives so far in desperation to get on a flight that can take them to a safe abode.

A college spokesperson was quoted by the Associated Press saying that the refugees will stay at the campus anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Many refugees are destined for army bases.

There remain several questions over the efficacy of the resettlement process of the refugees.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

222K+
Followers
103K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Kabul#Taliban#Afghans#The Washington Post#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Group of 23 California school students stranded in Afghanistan

Six California families, including 23 young students, are stranded in Afghanistan, unable to fly out of the Kabul airport as the US nears its 31 August final deadline for leaving the country.The group of students and their parents are from the city of El Cajon, near San Diego, and had been in the country on vacation, visiting family on special visas.“They’re still in Afghanistan trying to find their way to the airport or on an airplane,” Michael Serban, director of Family & Community Engagement for the Cajon Valley Union School District, which is home to a number of migrant...
ImmigrationPosted by
IBTimes

As Thousands Flee Afghanistan, Some Refugees Want To Go Back

From trucks stuffed with carpets, bedding, clothes and even goats, around 200 Afghan refugees look beyond the horizon toward Spin Boldak in their country's south, waiting to return home from Pakistan. Dreading another period of harsh rule after the Taliban's rapid takeover following the US troop withdrawal, thousands have been...
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
Lakehurst, NJthelakewoodscoop.com

First Afghan Refugees Arrive at Joint Base MDL in New Jersey

A large group of refugees evacuated by the US military from Afghanistan in recent days have arrived at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst where they will be temporarily housed until plans for their resettlement in the United States are finalized. “Overnight, Task Force McGuire-Dix welcomed the first group of at-risk Afghans to...
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

"A living hell": Leaked email describes Afghan refugee conditions

Shortly before 8 a.m. last Friday, an official at U.S. Central Command sent a searing wake-up call to colleagues: The sweltering Qatar air base where the Biden administration is housing thousands of Afghan evacuees was awash with loose feces and urine and a rat infestation, according to internal emails shared with Axios.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
WGN TV

Western Wisconsin town helping house Afghan refugees

TOMAH, Wisc. — Some Afghan refugees have arrived at a U.S. Army base in the western Wisconsin town of Tomah. The refugees who arrive include translators and other citizens considered vulnerable, like teachers and female journalists. It’s not yet clear how many arrived in Tomah, but most will be temporarily...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: Which countries are taking in Afghan refugees?

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has seen tens of thousands of Afghans flee the country to escape the jihadists’ brutal rule.More than 18,000 people have been flown out of Kabul since the militants took over on 15 August, as the United Nations refugee agency warned that the “vast majority” of Afghans have “no clear way out”.According to the agency, more than 550,000 Afghans have been internally displaced since January. This is on top of some 3 million people that were already uprooted at the start of the year.Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has warned...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Poland halts Afghan airlift over safety as US deadline looms

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Wednesday it halted its airlift evacuations from Kabul’s international airport over safety concerns, as Western nations prepare to end operations helping those fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan ahead of America’s looming withdrawal. The decision comes as U.S. President Joe Biden declared the day...
Pennsylvania Statelocal21news.com

Afghan refugees could resettle in Pennsylvania

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The American withdrawal in Afghanistan has led to a humanitarian crisis and across the globe many charitable organizations are stepping up. Church World Service Lancaster is one of those groups. CWS has sent six volunteers to help welcome and process Afghan refugees arriving here in the states.

Comments / 0

Community Policy