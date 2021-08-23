Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-23 06:33:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Craig, Klawock, and Edna Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous Travel conditions due to low visibility.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0