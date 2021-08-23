Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 06:33:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Craig, Klawock, and Edna Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous Travel conditions due to low visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna Bay, AK
City
Klawock, AK
County
Prince Of Wales-hyder Census Area, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Secretary Blinken puts a number on Americans currently stuck in Afghanistan

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that he believes less than 1,000 American citizens are still in Afghanistan attempting to leave. Blinken said that there were 6,000 Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan on August 14 and 4,500 of them have been evacuated within the last 10 days. He added that 500 of the remaining number have been instructed on how to leave within the last 24 hours. That leaves roughly 1,000 Americans left in the country, but Blinken said the actual number is lower for a variety of reasons, including situations where Americans want to stay or have already left and not notified the government.
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

At least 12 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Biden never considered changing Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal of all US forces, White House says. At no point Thursday did President Joe Biden consider keeping any US forces in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline, despite the deadly attacks near the Kabul airport, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy