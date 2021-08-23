Washington Takes Note Of Lexington's Door To Door Vaccination Canvassing

Stu Johnson / weku.org Brennan Steele canvasses door-to-door off Leestown Road in Lexington Friday.

Part of Lexington’s strategy to increase local coronavirus vaccinations is a face-to-face approach. It got the attention of those in Washington.

The National League of Cities had a virtual meeting on COVID-19 earlier this summer. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said she was on the panel, talking about door-to-door vaccination canvassing.

“It’s been very successful. It’s slow because we’re now to the point where the people who are getting vaccinated have waited a long time, right. And they’re the more difficult folks to convince in some ways,” said Gorton.

Gorton said face-to-face conversations on something like vaccinations are always beneficial. Efforts are continuing to reach a goal of 70% community-wide coronavirus vaccination.

“Hello sir, my name is Brennan. I’m with Lex Do This. Have you had a chance to get a COVID vaccine yet sir?”

Brennan Steele went door-to-door Friday off Leestown Road. He’s been canvassing since May. With the uptick in Delta variant cases, Steele’s not sure about strategies this fall.

“With the current level of cases, It’s going to be interesting to see, how that changes. Like what messages we need to get out to make sure that people hear them. Make sure we can connect with as many people as possible. So, it’s hard to say,” said Steele

Aide to the Mayor, Quin Welch, said just under 10% of the 8500 contacts have gone ahead and gotten the shot. Welch added one canvasser drove an elderly lady who didn’t have transportation to get vaccinated.

