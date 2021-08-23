Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Takes Note Of Lexington's Door To Door Vaccination Canvassing

By WEKU
Posted by 
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVxRY_0baDi1Hd00
Stu Johnson / weku.org Brennan Steele canvasses door-to-door off Leestown Road in Lexington Friday.

Part of Lexington’s strategy to increase local coronavirus vaccinations is a face-to-face approach. It got the attention of those in Washington.

The National League of Cities had a virtual meeting on COVID-19 earlier this summer. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said she was on the panel, talking about door-to-door vaccination canvassing.

“It’s been very successful. It’s slow because we’re now to the point where the people who are getting vaccinated have waited a long time, right. And they’re the more difficult folks to convince in some ways,” said Gorton.

Gorton said face-to-face conversations on something like vaccinations are always beneficial. Efforts are continuing to reach a goal of 70% community-wide coronavirus vaccination.

“Hello sir, my name is Brennan. I’m with Lex Do This. Have you had a chance to get a COVID vaccine yet sir?”

Brennan Steele went door-to-door Friday off Leestown Road. He’s been canvassing since May. With the uptick in Delta variant cases, Steele’s not sure about strategies this fall.

“With the current level of cases, It’s going to be interesting to see, how that changes. Like what messages we need to get out to make sure that people hear them. Make sure we can connect with as many people as possible. So, it’s hard to say,” said Steele

Aide to the Mayor, Quin Welch, said just under 10% of the 8500 contacts have gone ahead and gotten the shot. Welch added one canvasser drove an elderly lady who didn’t have transportation to get vaccinated.

If you appreciate access to this important content during this globalpandemic, please help us continue to provide public service journalism and information to Central and Eastern Kentucky communities. Please make your contribution to WEKU today.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
311
Followers
776
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Local
Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Lexington, KY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canvassing#Door To Door Vaccination#Covid#Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Lexington, KYPosted by
WEKU

Lexington Mayor Says Community Hits 70% Vaccination Mark Amidst Surging COVID

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton says the latest data shows 70% of residents ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The mayor announced the Coronavirus data at an outdoor downtown event recognizing healthcare workers. Fayette Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said student and staff quarantining is, by and large, not related to in-school spread of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
WEKU

Gov. Beshear: Commonwealth In Unchartered Territory With Coronavirus

Governor Beshear says hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients across Kentucky have increased for 42 straight days. During his briefing Thursday the governor said in mid-July there were 60 Kentuckians in intensive care for coronavirus. This week that figure hit 549, the highest mark so far. “My point is with all these numbers, we’re not just critical, we’re in unchartered territory. We’ve been fighting this virus for more than 18 months, we’ve never been where we are today,” said Beshear.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WEKU

Ky. Lawmakers Preparing For Special Legislative Session

Kentucky lawmakers are working with Gov. Andy Beshear to come up with a possible agenda for a special legislative session on coronavirus. Even though Republican lawmakers worked to restrict Beshear’s powers earlier this year, the party’s leaders in the legislature say they want to preserve some public health policies put in place by the Democratic governor, though they aren’t saying which ones yet.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WEKU

5,401 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Kentucky Thursday, Aug. 26

Thursday afternoon Kentucky reported 5,401 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state total to 557,835. 27 new deaths were reported, bringing that total to 7,667. The positivity rate is at 13.24% as of Thursday afternoon. Find more information about the spread of the coronavirus in Kentucky here. If you appreciate...
Posted by
WEKU

Winchester Senator Says Leave Coronavirus Discussions With Medical Providers

A central Kentucky doctor who serves in the Kentucky Senate says politicians should lower their voices when it comes to advice on coronavirus protection. Winchester physician Ralph Alvarado came to the 38-member senate in 2015. He said picking sides on an issue like vaccination is not helpful. “Politicians now are in the middle of this. People have taken sides. They’ve got to put this back into the doctors’ hands. Let our physicians be the ones to communicate it. Give the vaccines into the doctors’ offices where someone can have a one on one conversation, answer the questions and the fears, and if they’re willing, to administer the vaccine right there and then,” said Alvarado.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WEKU

Louisville Mayor, Police Chief Back Earlier Bar Curfew

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer is backing a proposal that would force the city’s bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol earlier, amid rising gun violence. District 8 Metro Council member Cassie Chambers Armstrong, who represents large parts of Bardstown Road and the Highlands neighborhood, filed an ordinance Monday morning to eliminate alcohol sales after 2 a.m. Currently, 171 businesses in Louisville have an “extended hour supplemental license” allowing them to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. The proposed ordinance would keep the change in effect until at least the end of the year.
Posted by
WEKU

Fairgoers Experience Sensory-Friendly Morning

The Kentucky State Fair is loud. Animals, vendors and midway rides create a cacophony for visitors. For people with sensory-processing issues ━ who can more easily experience overload from all the simulation ━ the fair can quickly become unenjoyable. Working with the Kentucky Autism Training Center and Families for Effective...
Lexington, KYPosted by
WEKU

Door To Door Canvassing In Lexington Includes Smoke Alarm Installations

Door-to-door vaccination canvassing has been occurring in Lexington over the summer. Another neighborhood canvassing took place Saturday, with the emphasis also on health and safety. Firefighter crews knocked on 750 doors in the Armstrong Mill corridor as part of a smoke alarm installation effort. Lexington Fire Public Information Officer Jordan...

Comments / 5

Community Policy