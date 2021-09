The Vikings wasted no time addressing their need at tight end. On Tuesday, they acquired Chris Herndon from the New York Jets along with a sixth-round draft pick, giving up a fourth-round pick in a deal the Vikings say will become official if he passes a physical. Herndon, who had 39 catches as a Jets rookie in 2018 and 31 in 2020, was acquired after the Vikings learned last weekend that starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss at least the beginning of the season with a torn meniscus. He will have knee surgery this week.