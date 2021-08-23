Cancel
A.J. Brown is expected to be ready for the Titans regular season opener despite knee injury, per report

By Tyler Sullivan
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitans star receiver A.J. Brown is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season despite missing time as of late due to a knee injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Brown did not play in Saturday's preseason exhibition with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, nor did he participate in joint practices with the club leading into this matchup last week. While this injury is less than ideal -- for the Titans and fantasy football managers -- the fact that he's still on track to play Week 1 should be looked at as a positive development.

