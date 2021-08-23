The Best Oven Mitts for All of Your Cooking and Baking Needs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you make a lot of casseroles, do a lot of baking, or simply like to roast vegetables, you know how important it is to have good oven mitts. Whether you're taking a sheet pan out of the oven, moving a Dutch oven from one burner to another, or grilling kebabs, you'll want a reliable pair of oven gloves or mitts to protect your hands from the heat. When shopping for oven mitts, look for iterations made from thick, flexible materials. "The thick material is necessary for heat resistance, and the flexibility is important because you want to be able to handle many different sizes and shapes of baking vessels," Andrea Prunella, executive pastry chef of Chip City in New York City, says. Additionally, if you can find a pair of oven mitts long enough to reach your elbows, that will help you from getting wrist burns (ouch).