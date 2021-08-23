Cancel
Oakland County, MI

Bloomfield Township woman wins $2 million vaccine lottery grand prize

fox2detroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristine Duval, a resident of Oakland County scored the state's grand prize for its COVID-19 vaccine lottery. She spoke with the Protect Michigan Commission Monday about what she plans to do with the money.

