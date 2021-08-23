Angilee Miller Beery, 79, of North Manchester, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, following a recent diagnosis of advanced gastric cancer. Angilee was born Dec. 15, 1941, in Middlebury, Indiana, and lived in North Manchester continuously beginning in 1965. She graduated from Manchester College in 1963 with a degree in Elementary Education and later earned a Master of Science degree in Education from Saint Francis College. Angilee taught elementary school in Manchester Community Schools for 41 years, retiring in 2009. After retirement, she continued to work part-time as a dining room hostess at Timbercrest Retirement Community, where she was beloved by residents and staff. She also volunteered for several years in an elementary classroom supporting students with math and reading. A voracious reader herself, she was a member of several local book groups.