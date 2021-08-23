Cancel
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (08/23/21)

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday has started cloudy with it looking a bit gray outside. This cloud cover is associated with now tropical depression Henri. The tropical system continues to bring rain to parts of the Northeast and wrap around moisture will move in this afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. During the morning hours today, we stay mostly dry with just the cloud cover hanging tough. As we head into the afternoon, some of the cloud cover becomes patchy, so some peeks of sunshine are possible. These peeks of sunshine could help destabilize the atmosphere which is why there is the potential to see some isolated thunderstorms. In the evening, an area of high pressure moves into the region which allows for us to start to dry out and clear out. Highs for today will reach the low 80s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the mid 60s. We will still hold onto patchy cloud cover but this will gradually clear as the overnight hours go by. Some patchy fog is also possible, especially in valley locations. Part of the fog potential is due to how saturated the ground is, plus we have clearing conditions with a light wind. Tuesday sees the return of sunshine and dry weather as that area of high pressure remains in control of our weather pattern. Temperatures on Tuesday rise into the upper 80s.

