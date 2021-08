Be it the taste of sand in sandwiches or a blown-away beach ball, our most evocative childhood memories are likely to be of holidays spent by the sea – and it is the picture books that capture both the child’s enchantment and the adult’s nostalgia that are among our most treasured. The Wide, Wide Sea by Anna Wilson (out now, Nosy Crow, £6.99) is the lyrical story of a child who visits the seaside with her grandmother, and discovers the wonders of the ocean through her imaginative relationship with a seal. (“‘This is the best place in Whole Wide World!’ I shout. ‘Slow down!’ Gran laughs. But I can’t.”) With stunning illustrations by Jenny Lovlie, the story also sounds a gentle warning about the environment.