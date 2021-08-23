Mtn Dew Spark Is Back With A Chance To Win Prizes. Here's What You Need To Know

Sustainability. The movement is changing everything about weddings, and DC-area pros are making positive strides in all corners of the industry. Kawania Wooten and her team at Howerton & Wooten Events worked with a couple who prioritized sustainability. Among other initiatives, they chose a venue near their guests to reduce travel, composed a vegan menu from a green-certified caterer, crafted their huppah with materials passed down to them, and asked guests to supply their own kippahs and donate any extras they had on hand. Evoke Design & Creative prefers to work with local vendors, particularly for destination weddings. “Sourcing local means less of a global footprint,” says president Jeannette Tavares. The planning company also transports supplies in reusable “green” boxes and discourages excess printed materials. Eliminating paper menus and instead having the components recited by the chef, for example, creates a compelling moment.