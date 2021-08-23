Taliban Sentences Interpreter’s Brother to Death ‘for Servitude to Invading Crusaders’

An Afghan man whose brother worked as an interpreter for the U.S. military has been sentenced to death by the Taliban, despite claims from the Islamist group that it won’t target those who worked with coalition forces. CNN obtained three letters sent to the man: the first summoning him to a trial, the second confirming his non-appearance, and the third informing him that he had been found “guilty in absentia” and sentenced to death for his “servitude to the invading crusaders.” It adds: “These court decisions are final and you will not have the right to object.” CNN, which is not identifying the man, said the letters contradict assurances given by a Taliban spokesman last week that, “Nobody will be harmed in Afghanistan.”