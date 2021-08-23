Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYC mandates vaccinations for public school teachers, staff

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZbOq_0baDe5fh00

NEW YORK — (AP) — All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Monday, ramping up pandemic protections as the nation's largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first no-option vaccination mandate for a broad group of city workers in the nation's most populous city, though Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that coaches and students in football, basketball and other "high-risk" sports would have to get inoculated before play begins.

Now, about 148,000 school employees — and contractors who work in schools — will have to get at least a first dose by Sept. 27, according to an announcement from the Democratic mayor and the city health and education departments.

“We’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that everyone is safe and that we push back delta,” de Blasio said. Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter called the policy “another layer of protection for our kids,” including her own 11th-grader.

The city hasn't immediately said what the penalty will be for refusing, or whether there will be exemptions. The previous vaccinate-or-test requirement had provisions for unpaid suspensions for workers who didn't comply.

Unions that represent city school employees said they needed answers — and negotiations.

“I understand completely why you have the requirement: There’s a pandemic. We just have to make sure that we negotiate" accommodations if a doctor certifies that someone shouldn't get vaccinated, said Gregory Floyd, the president of Teamsters Local 237. It represents about 4,400 school safety agents.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, said provisions for medical exceptions and other details needed to be negotiated, and he raised the potential of arbitration “if necessary.” The city principals’ union, the Council of School Supervisors & Administrators, said it would “work to protect our members’ rights and interests.”

Custodians' union President Robert Troeller said he was concerned that the city had announced the requirement without bargaining. He said he believed about 60% of the 850 members of Local 891 of the International Union of Operating Engineers had gotten at least a first shot, but some others “are dead-set against this.”

De Blasio said the city would start bargaining this week with the unions over specifics, and officials hope for agreements. But the mayor said the city intends to implement the requirement Sept. 27, with or without a deal.

At least 63% of all school employees already have been vaccinated. That figure doesn't include those who may have gotten their shots outside the city.

The new requirement came as federal regulators gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, one of three vaccines available in the U.S. All already have authorization for emergency use, but officials hope the full approval will increase public confidence in the vaccines.

School starts Sept. 13 for the city's roughly 1 million public school students, with no remote-learning option planned. Last year, families could choose between all-virtual learning and a blend of in-person and remote classes.

New York and some other cities and states have been fighting the virus' highly contagious delta variant by ratcheting up pressure to get more people inoculated.

New York City last week began requiring proof of vaccination t o enter restaurant dining rooms, gyms and many other public places, a first-in-the-nation policy that a few other cities have copied since it was announced. Meanwhile, New York state announced last week that hospital and nursing home workers would have to get inoculated.

Vaccine mandates for teachers are fairly rare so far in the U.S., though Washington state, for one, says teachers must be inoculated or face dismissal.

Vaccinate-or-test requirements are somewhat more common, existing in places including Los Angeles and Chicago, which are the two biggest U.S. school districts after New York. The state of New Jersey joined the list Monday with a new policy affecting teachers and state employees.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated. But Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on these issues, the poll found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Education
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Vaccinations#Democratic#Teamsters#Americans#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Charleston, WVPosted by
WDBO

Marchers compare deadly coal battle to Manchin's wage stance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A grassroots group on Thursday recalled the centennial of a deadly fight to organize West Virginia coal miners in urging Sen. Joe Manchin to support higher wages and better voting protections. Members of the Poor People’s Campaign invoked the Battle of Blair Mountain after traveling...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways

The U.S. is projected to see nearly 100,000 more COVID-19 deaths between now and Dec. 1, according to the nation's most closely watched forecasting model. But health experts say that toll could be cut in half if nearly everyone wore a mask in public spaces. In other words, what the...
Arkansas StatePosted by
WDBO

Anti-parasite drug's use at Arkansas jail sparks probe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — The Arkansas Medical Board has opened an investigation following reports that inmates at a county jail were prescribed an anti-parasitic drug to combat COVID-19 even though it hasn't been approved to treat the coronavirus. Board Director Amy Embry on Thursday declined to elaborate on...
Illinois StatePosted by
WDBO

Illinois requires educators, health workers to get vaccine

CHICAGO — (AP) — Illinois health care workers and educators from kindergarten through college will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday in announcing new safety protocols that also include a fresh statewide mandate for masks to be worn indoors.
Missouri StatePosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Missouri opening antibody treatment centers

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri is opening antibody treatment centers in several counties in the hopes that they’ll keep some high-risk patients with COVID-19 from dying or becoming critically ill. Monoclonal antibody infusion treatment will be available for 30 days at sites in Jackson, Pettis, Scott, Butler and Jefferson counties. Two...
California StatePosted by
WDBO

2 California families who were stuck in Afghanistan return

EL CAJON, Calif. — (AP) — Two families from a San Diego suburb have made it home from Afghanistan after they went to the country earlier this summer to visit relatives and got stuck there amid the chaos following the Taliban's takeover, officials said Thursday. Four other families from El...
Virginia StatePosted by
WDBO

Virginia Republicans file suit over McAuliffe's paperwork

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Republican Party of Virginia filed a lawsuit Thursday asking the courts to remove Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe from the ballot for failing to sign an official form declaring his candidacy. The McAuliffe campaign dismissed the suit as “desperate" and “Trumpian.”. McAuliffe won a June...
MilitaryPosted by
WDBO

US proceeding with Kabul pullout despite deadly ISIS attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is pressing ahead with the evacuation of Americans and others from Afghanistan after attacks that killed at least 12 U.S. servicemembers and dashed hopes of ending the 20-year U.S. war without further bloodshed. Calling off the evacuation immediately would mean leaving behind hundreds of Americans still trying to get out of the Taliban-controlled country.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Kentucky gov. reports record COVID numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor said Thursday that the latest wave of grim COVID-19 statistics would have triggered a statewide mask mandate indoors if he still wielded the authority to take such action. But the Kentucky Supreme Court recently shifted pandemic-related decisions on masking and other issues to the Republican-dominated...
WorldPosted by
WDBO

US pledges more aid to earthquake victims in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — The United States pledged another $32 million in aid to the victims of Haiti’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake Thursday, as the country’s interim prime minister defended his government’s response. U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said the U.S. government had learned from the 2010 Haiti...
New York City, NYPosted by
WDBO

US closing troubled NYC jail where Epstein killed himself

NEW YORK — (AP) — The U.S. government said Thursday it is shutting down an embattled federal jail in New York City after a slew of problems that came to light following Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide there two years ago. The federal Bureau of Prisons said the Metropolitan Correctional Center will...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids

Kentucky and Texas joined a growing list of states that are seeing record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in a surge that is overwhelming doctors and nurses and afflicting more children. Intensive care units around the nation are packed with patients extremely ill with the coronavirus — even in places...
ImmigrationPosted by
WDBO

Mexico: help for US on migrants "can't go on forever"

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s president again sidestepped questions Thursday about the reinstatement of the U.S. “Remain in Mexico” policy. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Mexico will continue helping the United States on immigration. But he noted “it can’t go on forever,” and said attention must turn to development in Central America so people don’t have to emigrate.
AgriculturePosted by
WDBO

Nearly 90 Northeast organic dairy farms to lose their market

Nearly 90 organic dairy farms in the Northeast, including 28 in Vermont, will lose their contracts with an organic dairy company when it stops buying milk in the region by the end of August of next year, Vermont's agriculture secretary said Thursday. Danone, parent company of Horizon Organic, notified farmers...
EducationPosted by
WDBO

Vegas massacre memorial focusing on victim stories, lessons

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A panel planning a permanent memorial at the Las Vegas site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history is focusing on stories about the more than 58 people killed by gunfire and thousands left wounded and emotionally scarred, and on lessons learned. A...
BusinessPosted by
WDBO

Dilemma for Fed chief: High inflation and a surging virus

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Not long ago, anticipation was high that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell might begin to sketch out a plan this week for the Fed to start pulling back on its support for an economy that has been steadily strengthening. That was before COVID-19 cases began accelerating...
Amherst, MAPosted by
WDBO

Award-winning Civil War historian Stephen Oates dies at 85

AMHERST, Mass. — (AP) — Stephen B. Oates, an award-winning Civil War historian who wrote biographies of Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr., Clara Barton, William Faulkner and others, has died. He was 85. Oates died Friday at his Amherst home surrounded by family after a battle with cancer, officials...

Comments / 0

Community Policy