What You Need To Know About The Milk Crate Challenge

By Hope Ngo
Mashed
 3 days ago
Now is always a good time for a timeline cleanser, and while social media doesn't always deliver, it seems to have done so this weekend with a new trend that users are calling the "milk crate challenge" (via Twitter). The premise involving each #milkcratechallenge is simple. Build a pyramid out of milk crates measuring about seven crates at its highest point, scale it like you would a steep staircase, and then attempt to descend, hopefully without breaking any bones, pulling any muscles, or damaging whatever credibility you might have collected during your lifetime by falling off.

SciencePopular Mechanics

How to Conquer the Viral Milk Crate Challenge, According to Science

People online are sharing videos of their attempts at the latest viral craze: the milk crate challenge. The challenge involves stacking a series of milk crates to create a stairway, and attempting to climb up and down both sides without falling. It turns out there are some basic rules of...
AL.com

Milk Crate Challenge taking the Internet by storm and people can’t get enough

If you haven’t seen the latest social media challenge, you might be the only one. The Milk Crate Challenge is the newest craze, sweeping the Internet. The goal of the challenge is for people to attempt to climb a pyramid-shaped, up-and-down staircase made out of stacked milk crates without falling down. As you can see from some of the video below, it isn’t as easy as it may seem.
Behind Viral VideosNew York Post

TikTok Milk Crate Challenge is latest dangerous way to hurt yourself

No crying over spilled milk crates. Just when you thought it was safe to go back on TikTok. Social media bozos have invented an idiotic tend called the “Milk Crate Challenge,” in which they attempt to traverse a precarious pyramid of milk crates — usually with painful results. Allegedly first showcased on Facebook by Kenneth Waddell earlier this month, videos of the wipeout-inducing trend boast over 15.3 million collective views on TikTok.
Internetdexerto.com

Bradley Martyn clowned on Twitter for “gentrifying” Milk Crate Challenge

Fitness influencer Bradley Martyn has been absolutely roasted across Twitter for his version of the “Milk Crate Challenge,” as people accuse him of both cheating and gentrifying the viral trend. The Milk Crate Challenge is a relatively simple trend: people stack milk crates (those plastic box things) on grass in...
Behind Viral Videospapermag.com

The 'Milk Crate Challenge' Has Taken Over Social Media

Just when you thought you'd , the internet's come up with another harrowing challenge — and this one involves milk crates. In case you've been offline for the past week, the hottest new trend is the aptly dubbed "Milk Crate Challenge," which involves climbing a not-so-stable pyramid made of milk crates — to varying results. And our biggest takeaway from watching a million of these videos? That this particular challenge definitely isn't for the faint of heart. Or anyone who doesn't have an Olympic-level amount of balance and skill.
Behind Viral VideosComplex

Watch YK Osiris Attempt to Conquer the Milk Crate Challenge

YK Osiris has taken the #MilkCrateChallenge plunge, albeit unsuccessfully. To be fair, the challenge—which has taken off in recent weeks on TikTok and elsewhere—isn’t exactly designed for guaranteed success. In fact, a quick scroll through other peoples’ entries shows that completing the task of maintaining one’s balance across a stacked assortment of crates does indeed require some difficult maneuvering.
Health

What Is the Milk Crate Challenge? The Social Media Craze Actually Poses Some Serious Health Risks

Potential consequences include head, neck, and abdominal injuries, as well as bone fractures. Social media has seen its fair share of challenges over the years. There was the one where people snorted condoms up their nose, the one where people took large amounts of Benadryl to "trip," and the one where people ate food with its packaging still on. Now we have the one where people try to walk on stacks of milk crates—and you can't go on social media without seeing jokes, memes, and videos about it.
Skin CareBeaumont Enterprise

4 things to know about sunscreen this fall, according to a dermatologist

(BPT) - While it may be easier to remember to protect skin from potentially harmful UVA and UVB rays by regularly applying sunscreen during the hot, sun-drenched days of summer, a recent poll conducted by CeraVe and OnePoll reveals that 96% of U.S. adults still fail to apply their SPF every day. As summer draws to a close and fall edges near, less than half of Americans (42%) understand that sunscreen application is an important process all year long, regardless of the season.
Eagle 102.3

TikTok’s Milk Crate Challenge Is The Newest Dumb But Hilarious Challenge

TikTokers are breaking bones, getting concussed, and twisting ankles trying to take part of the new challenge called the "Milk Crate Challenge." In the challenge, the challenger tries to get up and down a pyramid of milk crates, typically ending in the TikToker hurting. It sounds easy enough on paper, but the unstableness of the crates stacked seven high make for a dangerous, albeit entertaining, walk.

