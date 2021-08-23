What You Need To Know About The Milk Crate Challenge
Now is always a good time for a timeline cleanser, and while social media doesn't always deliver, it seems to have done so this weekend with a new trend that users are calling the "milk crate challenge" (via Twitter). The premise involving each #milkcratechallenge is simple. Build a pyramid out of milk crates measuring about seven crates at its highest point, scale it like you would a steep staircase, and then attempt to descend, hopefully without breaking any bones, pulling any muscles, or damaging whatever credibility you might have collected during your lifetime by falling off.www.mashed.com
