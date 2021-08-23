Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Hot Chips 2021 Live Blog: CPUs (Alder Lake, Zen3, IBM Z, Sapphire Rapids)

By Dr. Ian Cutress
anandtech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article11:40AM EDT - Welcome to Hot Chips! This is the annual conference all about the latest, greatest, and upcoming big silicon that gets us all excited. Stay tuned during Monday and Tuesday for our regular AnandTech Live Blogs. Today we start at 8:45am PT, so set your watches and notifications to return back here! The first set of talks is all about CPUs: Intel Alder Lake, AMD Zen 3, IBM Z, and Intel Sapphire Rapids.

www.anandtech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Z#Ibm Z#Anandtech Live Blogs#Intel Alder Lake#Intel Sapphire Rapids#Ai Chips#Mt#Uarch#Intel Ehfi#Perf#Desktop#Tdt#Amd 3d Cache#Ipc#Ilp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersrockpapershotgun.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT review

At long last, AMD's answer to Nvidia's RTX 3060 has arrived. Announced just a couple of weeks ago at China Joy, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is being pitched as AMD's ultimate 1080p graphics card in their next-gen RX 6000 family - although to say this card is only good at playing games at 1920x1080 is actually doing it a disservice in my eyes. Far from 'just' being a high performing 1080p card, the RX 6600 XT is also a very capable GPU for playing games at 2560x1440 as well, able to hit a smooth 60fps or above on High settings in pretty much every game in my benchmarking suite.
SoftwareFudzilla

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation is a little insecure

AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualisation (SEV) scheme may not be as secure as its claims according to a team of Berlin boffins. The team at Technische Universität Berlin has devised an attack that defeats the system of protecting the data in virtual machines from rogue administrators in cloud environments. In a...
Software9to5Mac

Parallels 17 brings enhanced Windows gaming experience, the first macOS Monterey virtual machine running on Apple Silicon, more

Parallels, the popular way to virtualize different operating systems on macOS is out with a brand-new version that adds some great features. Headlining this release is an enhanced Windows gaming experience, the ability to run macOS Monterey betas in a virtual machine on Apple Silicon, and a virtual TPM chip for Windows. Keep reading to learn all about the new features of Parallels 17.
ComputersFudzilla

AMD will stick iGPUs under the bonnet of Zen4

You will not be constricted to buy an AMD APU any more. Leaked documents, AMD's next family of processors, based on the Zen4 architecture, will all feature iGPUs as part of the design according to Hexus. Currently, you would have to buy an AMD desktop APU to get an iGPU...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT for 380 euros as fast as Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060

AMD is currently rounding off its ray-tracing-capable Radeon RX 6000 series with the Radeon RX 6600 XT. The card costs 380 euros on paper around a hundred less than the RX 6700 XT, but is 60 euros above the list price for Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060. The next few days will show where retail prices will level off. It also depends on which card turns out to be more recommendable, because both have small weaknesses.
Computerswepc.com

The Best Motherboards For AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processors

Are you thinking of upgrading your CPU to a Ryzen 5 3600? Upgrading or building a new PC from scratch is an exciting process. However, it’s not a simple case of buying whatever components you want, you’ll need to be sure they’re all compatible with each other. One of the...
Computersgadgetsin.com

Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with Micron Advanced 3D NAND

With the latest Gen4 NVMe and Advanced 3D NAND technology, Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD delivers ultra fast read/ write performance. Let’s keep checking if you need to expand your PC’s storage. Crucial P5 Plus measures ‎3.14 x 0.86 x 0.09 inches and weighs ‎0.59 ounces. The internal...
ComputersTrustedReviews

AMD RX 6600 XT vs Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti: Which GPU should you buy?

AMD has just launched its latest graphics card for 1080p gaming: the Radeon RX 6600 XT. But, how does it compare to our current best GPU for 1080p, the Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti?. We’ve put the two graphics cards head-to-head to help you decide which one is worth your money. Read on to discover how they compare when it comes to price, specs, features and performance.
Computersxda-developers

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac comes with Windows 11 support, new M1 features, and more

Today, Corel announced Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, the latest version of its virtualization software. The platform has gained recognition since last year when Apple started transitioning its Macs over to ARM processors, as it means that you can no longer use Boot Camp to run Windows natively on a Mac. Indeed, your only solution is to use virtualization software like Parallels.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Gigabyte Z590 Vision Series motherboards win Red Dot 2021 Award

Gigabyte’s Vision series of motherboards have won the prestigious Red Dot 2021 Award thanks to its innovative creator-focused Z590 Vision series motherboards offering a wealth of connectivity, expandable graphics, and ultra-fast storage for creators to easily manage heavy workloads in fields such as video editing and 3D rendering. Powerful performance...
ComputersCNET

Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU brings ECC VRAM to small workstations

ECC memory: When ya gotta have it, ya gotta have it. And if you're designing planes, cars, multimillion-dollar movies and more, ya gotta have it. Nvidia's new low-profile, entry-level workstation graphics processor, the $450 RTX A2000, will have 6GB of it when the card ships in October. This is the...
Computerswccftech.com

Intel Arrow Lake-P CPUs To Compete With AMD Zen 5 & Next-Gen Apple SOC, Rumored To Feature Hybrid Chiplet Design With 14 CPU Cores & 2560 Xe GPU Cores

Details regarding Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake-P Mobility CPUs have been obtained by Jim over at AdoredTV. According to the information presented, it looks like Intel's next-gen mobility solutions will be featuring a hybrid chiplet architecture which will compete directly against AMD's Zen 5 and the latest SOC's from Apple. Intel...
ComputersT3.com

The AMD Radeon RX6600 XT could be a crypto hero

The AMD RX 6600 XT is the company’s latest graphics card and is design to cope with the 1080p next-generation games as a competitor for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060. However, a recent chart posted on Reddit suggests that it may have other uses. Like many high-performance graphics cards, it...
Computersnotebookcheck.net

New details about Intel Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P processors emerge

Coelacanth's Dream has discovered a recent Coreboot update that contains some new details about Intel's Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P platforms. While the Coreboot update applies to Google's Chrome OS platform, the details also apply to other Alder Lake supported platforms. The update describes that Intel has separated its Alder...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

DDR5-4800 Clashes With DDR4-3200 In Alder Lake Benchmarks

The upcoming wave of 12th Generation Alder Lake processors from Intel have been rumored to support both DDR5 and DDR4 memory. However, a new UserBenchmark submission, courtesy of Tum_Apisak, showed that Alder Lake's performance could be affected if paired with the latter. The Alder Lake sample reportedly features 16 cores...
ComputersDigital Trends

AMD’s desktop dominance might be waning as Intel Alder Lake launch nears

AMD has dominated the desktop crowd for the past few years. Both Newegg’s and Amazon’s best sellers lists are washed in a sea of red, with the recent Ryzen 5000 processors occupying nearly all of the top slots. AMD has dominated at international retailers, too, including at Mindfactory, one of Germany’s top electronics retailers.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Alder Lake-P and M Processor Power Limits Listed

With the arrival of the 12th Gen Intel Core processors codenamed Alder Lake, we expect to see lots of new technologies crammed into one package. Today, according to a Coreboot patch (via Coelacanth’s Dream), we see some first-hand information about different power states and Power Limit 4 (PL4) levels of the upcoming Alder Lake-M and Alder Lake-P designs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy