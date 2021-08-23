Cancel
Orange County, CA

The Untold Truth Of Carl's Jr.

Since opening in Orange County, California, in the 1950s and aggressively expanding into the rest of the United States in the following decades, Carl's Jr. made an impact with a menu similar to but better than its burgers-and-fries counterparts. While McDonald's had small, simple burgers and Burger King had the flame-broiled medium-sized Whopper, Carl's Jr. has made a game out of making impossibly large burgers, one-of-a-kind food monsters consisting of a large beef patty and topped with at least three things, be it cheese, bacon, another portion of a different meat, onion rings, giant spicy peppers, and a heaping ladle of a creamy sauce. All that, not so much its line of progressive fast food options like chicken sandwiches and turkey burgers, is what gave the chain its edgy slogan "If it doesn't get all over the place, it doesn't belong in your face."

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

