Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

A Classic Air Jordan 7 Makeup Inspires the Air Jordan 6 ‘Bordeaux’ Dropping Soon

By Victor Deng
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Lmi4_0baDd6WD00

Jordan Brand is giving its popular Air Jordan 6 sneaker a new look.

The athletic brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe is releasing in a “Bordeaux” makeup next month as part of the silhouette’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. While this is a new style for the Jordan 6, the “Bordeaux” iteration was initially introduced on the Air Jordan 7 in 1992.

The upper features a gray nubuck upper that’s contrasted by black nubuck overlay panels on the heel. Adding to the look is a purple mesh tongue and a bold orange lace lock. Rounding out the look is a multicolored sock liner, a gray and black midsole, and a translucent outsole.

“Taking cues from the iconic Air Jordan 7 “Bordeaux” colorway, this Air Jordan 6 features an OG look in on a classic sneaker that’s aged like fine wine,” the brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

This isn’t the only time that Jordan Brand released a new iteration of the Jordan 6 that’s inspired by an original Air Jordan 7 colorway. Last year, the brand dropped the Jordan 6 “Hare” that’s inspired by the classic Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny.

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” will be released on Sept. 4 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in sizes for every member of the family including in adult’s ($190), big kids’ ($140), little kids’ ($80), and toddlers’ ($60) sizing.

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jordan Brand#Bordeaux#Makeup#Classic Air Jordan 7#The Air Jordan 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
TennisPopSugar

Serena Williams and Nike Are About to Drop a Collection That Took 18 Months to Make — Take a Peek

The long-awaited first-ever Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) collection will drop on Nike's and select retailers' websites on Sept. 1! Williams partnered with Nike in 2019 to create SWDC, a design-based apprenticeship program which aims to bring a new and diverse generation of designers to Nike. According to Nike, seven of the inaugural 10 SWDC designers are now full-time employees at Nike HQ, with the second cohort of 11 designers already prepping for the next release in 2022.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6-17-23 Hybrid Shoe Is Making A Return

Back in 2014, hybrid styles based on the AJ6 were releasing en masse. One such example, the Air Jordan 6-17-23, was arguably one of the most interesting takes, its look an amalgamation of the aforementioned as well as the much more modern AJ17. And after not seeing the light of day for some time, the hybrid silhouette is suddenly seeing a Retro right at the peak of 2021.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is Ready to Ride in a Crop Top, Adidas Denim Chaps & New Chunky Platforms

Beyoncé’s newest Adidas x Ivy Park collection launches today and you already know the musician has one last wild look up her sleeve. As seen on her athleisure brand’s Instagram last night, the “Crazy in Love” singer debuted another wild Western ensemble just ahead of the collab’s drop. The outfit included a very cropped white top and dark-wash jean shorts, accented by a big-buckled belt and the wildest piece to date from the collection: Three Stripes denim chaps. The finishing touch for the musician’s look came in the form of new chunky platform sneakers set with smooth white leather uppers and a...
NFLHighsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate”

It’s Olympic season, and that means one thing: Air Jordan PEs. And while the player-exclusive Air Jordan 36 colorways for Luke, Rui, Jayson, Kia, and Guo Ailun are cool and all, quite frankly, they’re not retros. Given the advancements in technology, it’s no surprise that hoopers don’t ball in throwback jawns as often as they used to (outside of PJ Tucker, of course) so it’s unlikely that we’ll see some new Olympic retros as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond. It’s not entirely out of the question, though, given both Jordan Brand’s connection to the City of Love and the fact that we received an Alternate Olympic Air Jordan 7 back in 2016. And then there’s the Miro 7s, of course. We also got a Beijing Air Jordan 6 back in 2008 — so it’s possible. Of course, we’ve taken to the LAb to explore that possibility, delivering a conceptual Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate” to get the juices flowing.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Surplus Returns In “Wolf Grey”

With the world gradually opening back up, the need for trail-grade silhouettes is at an all-time high. Thankfully, Nike has the Air Max 90 Surplus, which — after a brief hiatus — is back in a new “Wolf Grey” colorway. Underfoot, the outsole equips an intense tread pattern that seems...
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Unveils the Highly-Anticipated Air Jordan 36

The latest sneaker in Michael Jordan’s signature basketball line is here. After being teased on social media in May by WNBA star Satou Sabally, Jordan Brand revealed the Air Jordan 36 today and fans won’t need to wait before they can get their hands on a pair. According to the brand, it opted to use a jacquard leno-weave material for the shoe’s upper that’s robust while also lightweight and adaptable to different foot shapes. The Jordan 36’s standout design element is the midsole, which is equipped with the most Zoom Air cushioning that the brand has put into a signature shoe. This...
NFLFast Company

Serena Williams: ‘I want to see more people in design that look like me’

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has been a Nike-sponsored athlete since 2003. But as she developed her latest fashion collection with the activewear giant, she wasn’t content to tap the company’s existing slate of designers. “I have been at Nike for many years and I want to see more people in design that look like me,” she tells Fast Company. “I wanted to cast our net further, to areas where Nike generally wouldn’t go.”
NBASneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 4 ‘Zen Master’ Releasing in 2022 for Phil Jackson

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Zen Master’ will launch in 2022 and pays tribute to one of the greatest coaches of all time, Phil Jackson. Phil Jackson coached Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls starting in 1987 as the assistant coach and was promoted to head coach in 1989. Jackson would coach his last season with the Bulls in 1998, which was Jordan’s last season with the Bulls.
ApparelSneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ Releasing January 2022

What seems like a yearly tradition, Jordan Brand will release a new Air Jordan 9 colorway to start the new year. Dropping in 2022, we have the Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ pair. The color blocking resembles that of a ‘Baron’ release. However, due to the addition of Red, the...
Aerospace & DefenseSneakerFiles

Nike Air Force 1 Luxe ‘Black Gum’ Releasing for Winter

Nike Sportswear will have several offerings of their classic models that are more suitable for the colder months. One of those is the Air Force 1 Luxe. This particular Nike Air Force 1 comes dressed in a Black, Blacktan, and Gum Yellow color combination. As you can see, we have tumbled leather on the upper along with smooth leather on the Swoosh logos and heels. Highlighted the pair, we have a water-resistant nylon tongue and a Black midsole. Lastly, a Gum rugged rubber outsole finishes the look.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Reebok Answer IV Gets A “Bred” Makeover

While the “Bred” moniker (short for black + red) is typically associated with footwear of the Air Jordan variety, it’s commonly attached to most hoops footwear covered in that timeless color-combination. Here it appears on one of the most popular signature shoes of Michael Jordan’s peers – the pound-for-pound greatest known as Allen Iverson. As Reebok continues its celebration of the Reebok Answer IV with a variety of must-have drops, the brand offers up an OG-style color-blocking that sees the famed Flash Red at the forefoot blending in a solid black with a rear, while the added touch of contrasted red stitching towards the rear overlay adds some fashionable flair to this sporty retro. The upper is built with full leather – smooth on the aforementioned toe overlay and a light tumbled texture on the rear panel and tongue shroud.
Apparelsneakernews.com

Detailed Look At 2021’s Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey”

First teased in mid-November 2020, the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” has recently surfaced via unofficial, but detailed images that’ll surely have savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike set aside $225 USD+ ahead of the pair’s anticipated December 11th release date. While initially believed to be part of the model’s...
ApparelEsquire

The 10 Best Air Jordan Sneakers of All Time

The label GOAT is a distinction that has lost some of its luster over the past couple of years. It gets thrown around way too flippantly. But in the case of Michael Jordan, the acronym for "greatest of all time" continues to shine bright. The retired basketball player is fixed permanently in the firmament of not just sports stars, but all-around pop culture icons. You don’t need to have watched a game or know anything about basketball to understand his impact. He is a legend in every sense of the word. And the sneakers that bear his name carry the same status.

Comments / 0

Community Policy