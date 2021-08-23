A Classic Air Jordan 7 Makeup Inspires the Air Jordan 6 ‘Bordeaux’ Dropping Soon

Jordan Brand is giving its popular Air Jordan 6 sneaker a new look.

The athletic brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe is releasing in a “Bordeaux” makeup next month as part of the silhouette’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. While this is a new style for the Jordan 6, the “Bordeaux” iteration was initially introduced on the Air Jordan 7 in 1992.

The upper features a gray nubuck upper that’s contrasted by black nubuck overlay panels on the heel. Adding to the look is a purple mesh tongue and a bold orange lace lock. Rounding out the look is a multicolored sock liner, a gray and black midsole, and a translucent outsole.

“Taking cues from the iconic Air Jordan 7 “Bordeaux” colorway, this Air Jordan 6 features an OG look in on a classic sneaker that’s aged like fine wine,” the brand wrote for the shoe’s product description.

This isn’t the only time that Jordan Brand released a new iteration of the Jordan 6 that’s inspired by an original Air Jordan 7 colorway. Last year, the brand dropped the Jordan 6 “Hare” that’s inspired by the classic Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny.

The Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” will be released on Sept. 4 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will be available in sizes for every member of the family including in adult’s ($190), big kids’ ($140), little kids’ ($80), and toddlers’ ($60) sizing.