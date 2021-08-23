NYC mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for public school teachers & staff with no opt-out option

NEW YORK / AP — New York City officials issued a vaccine mandate for all public school teachers & staffers with no opt-out option soon after the Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

About 148,000 school employees — and contractors who work in schools — will have to get at least a first dose by Sept. 27, according to an announcement from Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio and the city health and education departments.

The city hasn’t immediately said what the penalty will be for refusing, or whether there will be exemptions. The previous vaccinate-or-test requirement had provisions for unpaid suspensions for workers who didn’t comply.

At least 63% of school employees already have been vaccinated. That figure doesn’t include those who may have gotten their shots outside the city.

It’s not known how teacher unions will react to the mandate. The city Education Department said it’s discussing the matter with them.

Vaccine mandates for teachers are fairly rare so far in the U.S., though Washington state, for one, said teachers must get vaccinated or face dismissal. Vaccinate-or-test requirements are a bit more common.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to wear face masks while in school, and that teachers and eligible students should also be required to get vaccinated.