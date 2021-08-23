Cancel
Taunton, MA

The Taunton Shelter Pet of the Week is Willie

Wicked Local
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie is a male Shih Tzu and Yorkshire Terrier mix who is about 11 years old. Willie is one cute guy! He may be 11, but you would never know it. He certainly does not look or act like a senior. He seems fine with other dogs and loves to go for walks and run and play. He also likes to just lay next to a person and/or snuggle in their lap. However, Willie does not like to be picked up and also has a tendency to get "nippy" if he does not want to do something and someone tries to make him do it. He will need a person or family who is dog savvy and can work with him on this. Training and re-directing him will help, as well as time, patience and love. Willie also cannot go to a home with small children. They would be too active for him and would not understand that they cannot pick him up, etc. He just needs that special person who has lots of love, understanding and patience. For more information, call the shelter at 508-822-1463, email ds4paws@hotmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/3gRNz4V.

