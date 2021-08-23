Cancel
Kanye West Posts and Deletes Drake’s Address, Toronto Rapper Appears to React Amid Reignited Feud

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surgical summer, with mere weeks left to go, continues with the brief amplification of Drake’s address on Kanye West’s recently active Instagram account. Indeed, the latest entry in the previous collaborators’ sporadic back-and-forth—which has most recently been (seemingly) revived ahead of a third Donda listening event—saw West sharing a screenshot containing the address of the 6 god’s Toronto residence.

Kanye West
Kanye
Drake
