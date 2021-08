A trip to the 2021 Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is on the line Friday as the Peabody West All-Stars, representing Massachusetts, take the field in the New England Regional against the New Hampshire team, hailing from North Manchester-Hooksett. The Massachusetts team just missed out on a trip to Williamsburg last time out when they fell to the team from Manchester, Connecticut. However, they’ll get a second chance in the losers bracket Friday to become one of the Regional Tournament’s top two teams, which would be enough for them to advance to the Little League World Series proper.