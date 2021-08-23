Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sarah Gadon, Amanda Fix & Robert Carlyle Lead Cast In ‘North Of Normal’, Filming Wraps In Canada

By Andreas Wiseman
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bIl0B_0baDbMLK00

Filming has wrapped in Canada on under-the-radar Canadian feature North Of Normal , we can reveal.

Starring in the Carly Stone-directed drama are Sarah Gadon ( Alias Grace ), newcomer Amanda Fix, Robert Carlyle ( Trainspotting ), newcomer River Price-Maenpaa, James D’Arcy ( Avengers: Endgame ) and Benedict Samuel ( Gotham ).

Based on her memoir, North Of Normal follows author Cea Sunrise Person’s unconventional childhood in the Canadian wilderness, her complicated relationship with her perpetually pot-smoking teen mom, and her  path to a version of normalcy on the runways of Paris.

Kyle Mann ( Edge Of Winter ) and Jonathan Bronfman ( Edge Of Winter ) are producing from Alexandra Weir’s script. Weir was previously a creature technical director on movies including The Avengers and Rango . Mann, Bronfman and Stone previously teamed up on 2018 SXSW title The New Romantic .

Supervising producers are Jason Jallet and Andrew Bronfman. Executive producers comprise Gadon, Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman, Noah Segal, Adrian Love, Michael Risley, and Undisputed Pictures’ Patrick Patterson and Joel Reilly. Financing comes from Telefilm Canada, Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, and Ontario Creates.

Canadian synth-pop duo Electric Youth is scoring the movie. Filming took place in North Bay, Sudbury, and Mattawa, Canada.

True Detective and Dracula Untold actress Gadon told us: “Cea’s memoir was gripping and I knew Carly Stone was the perfect director to bring her story to screen. She pulled together a cast of talented newcomers and it was an honour to work alongside a team of brilliant women.”

Gadon is repped by Creative Drive Artists, CAA, and Management 360.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Carlyle
Person
Sarah Gadon
Person
James D'arcy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telefilm Canada#Canadian#Undisputed Pictures#Creative Drive Artists#Caa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Stephanie Corneliussen Joins Screen Gems Film ‘The Bride’

EXCLUSIVE: Stephanie Corneliussen (Mr. Robot, Legion) is the latest addition to Screen Gems’ film, The Bride. She’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Nathalie Emmanuel (Die Hart, Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart). The Bride is a contemporary thriller that tells the story of young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only to realize her presence at the wedding has sinister motivations. Jessica M. Thompson (The Light of the Moon) will direct from an original script by Blair Butler (Polaroid, Marvel’s Helstrom). Emile Gladstone (The Curse of La Llorona) is producing. Corneliussen is perhaps best known for her turn as Joanna Wellick in USA Network’s critically acclaimed drama series, Mr. Robot. The actress most recently starred in the final season of Noah Hawley’s FX series, Legion. Her other credits include Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters, HBO’s Emmy nominated TV movie Hello Ladies, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and ABC’s Deception. Corneliussen is represented by PCM International, Lindberg Management and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.
TV & Videosraleighnews.net

Jacob Anderson cast as lead for Interview With the Vampire

Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): Hollywood actor Jacob Anderson has been cast in the lead role of the 'Interview With the Vampire' series at AMC. According to Variety, Anderson will play the titular vampire, Louis, known in the novel as Louis de Pointe du Lac. The book on which the series will be based centers on Louis as he relates the story of his life to a reporter, in particular how he was turned into a vampire and then mentored by Lestat de Lioncourt.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Copeland’s SHOCKING Delivery!

The Young And The Restless spoilers tease things are heating up on the Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) front. Viewers of the CBS soap know that the heavily pregnant surrogate has been missing for weeks. So far there have been no leads in her disappearance. However, that all changed when Ben ‘Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) spots a clue. While the police follow up on Stitch’s lead, Mariah appears to have contractions. Nevertheless, she knows it is too soon. It could be false labor. Or is it the real thing? Y&R spoilers for the week of August 30 to September 3 reveal Mariah will go into labor but she won’t be alone. Who will be there to help her bring Bowie into the world?
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Deadline

First Lady Jill Biden’s Press Secretary Wants Fox News, Rachel Campos-Duffy To Apologize Over Comments

Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa suggested that Fox News and host Rachel Campos-Duffy apologize after Campos-Duffy suggested that the first lady “failed the country” by letting her husband run for president. Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, tweeted on Monday, “This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffyand @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs.” This is disgusting. @RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they'll apologize to the First...
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
TV & VideosPopculture

Micki Grant, 'Another World' Star, Dead at 80

Micki Grant, a trailblazing playwright, actress, and singer, died on Sunday. She was 80. Grant's death was first reported by Broadway World and later confirmed by publishing company Concord Theatricals, notes Deadline. No cause of death has been reported. Grant was the first woman to write both music and lyrics to a Broadway show with Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope, directed by the first Black woman to direct on Broadway, Vinnette Carroll. Grant also starred in the soap opera Another World.
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

What happened to Barry Keoghan, the Marvel actor who had to be hospitalized after receiving a beating

In the midst of the exaltation of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a news appeared that began to generate concern in the franchise. Barry Keoghan, who will be part of Eternals, an MCU movie set to premiere on November 5, suffered a brutal beating that led to an emergency hospitalization. What happened?
MoviesNewsweek

Matt Damon Shocked to Discover He Missed Out on $600m by Not Starring in 'Avatar'

Matt Damon has learned just how much money he missed out on by turning down a role in Avatar, weeks after revealing his decision to opt out of the blockbuster. The actor, 50, told reporters at the Cannes Film Festival on July 9 that he not only turned down the lead role in the 2009 movie, but also walked away from pocketing 10 percent of the profits reportedly offered to him by director James Cameron.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Wednesday, August 25: Carter’s Bombshell, Jack Pushes, Finn’s Rage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 25 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) drops a bombshell. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brook Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) panic. Jack Finnegan (Ted King) makes a proposal, which enrages and blindsides John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Carter Walton’s Bombshell.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Casts Lestat With Sam Reid

Aussie actor Sam Reid has been tapped to follow in Tom Cruise’s footsteps, playing the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in AMC‘s series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. Reid’s previous TV roles include the Aussie dramas The Hunting and Lambs of God, plus the ITV detective series Prime Suspect 1973. Our sister site Variety first reported on his Vampire casting. AMC ordered Rice’s tale to series in June, and is aiming to premiere the eight-episode first season on both its cable network and streaming platform AMC+ in 2022. The company in fact acquired 18 of Rice’s most iconic works in a...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy