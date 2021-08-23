Countywide COVID Count Fall Back Below 200

(Undated) – The current “active” COVID-19 count in the county fell back below two hundred over the weekend. According to the latest numbers released from the Crawford County Health Department, we have a current “active” total of one-hundred-ninety-seven with six currently hospitalized. Numbers from the CDC indicate that the COVID-19 infection rates continue to climb nationally, particularly for younger Americans. Health officials hope that FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, said to be imminent, will encourage more people to get vaccinated. All of the vaccines given so far have been under emergency authorization. In the meantime, the country is averaging around 150-thousand new cases a day.