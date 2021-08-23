Cancel
Fort Pierce, FL

Man flees police in go-kart after ditching backpack full of cocaine

By Shore News Network
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT PIERCE, FL – A man has been arrested after attempting to flee police in a go-kart after dumping his backpack full of cocaine. “Last week, while most people were playing Mario Cart on their Nintendo, 21-year-old Miguel Angel Sanchez decided he would take the game to the streets of Fort Pierce,” the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office said. “What he didn’t expect is a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Deputy to spot him. Oh, did we mention it’s illegal to burn rubber on a public street in a go-cart?”

