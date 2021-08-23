Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, NY

Teen shot in Albany, police investigating

By Adam Devine
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALBANY, NY – Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning on First Street. On Monday, at approximately 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Law EnforcementPosted by
Shore News Network

D.C.Cops shoot Suspect in Car

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at New York Avenue and Florida Avenue, Northeast. At approximately 2:45 am, uniformed patrol officers from the Fifth District were dispatched to the intersection of...
Columbus, OHPosted by
Shore News Network

Columbus police need your help finding their killer

COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding the person who killed TreMalik Russell and Tyreshia Cody. On August 12, 2016, at 4:06pm, patrol officers responded to the rear of 1139 E. 22nd Avenue, on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a maroon 2003 Pontiac Bonneville that had collided with a utility pole. Inside the vehicle were two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
Gaston, SCPosted by
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for May minivan shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Gaston man accused of shooting into a minivan in May turned himself in Tuesday night. Kristofer Jaiwon Thomas, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. A 17-year-old co-defendant was arrested in May. His name will not be released because he is under the age of 18.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for bike theft in Philly

On August 12, 2021, at approximately 11:35am, the victim, a 70 year-old-male, parked his gray Del Sol bicycle outside at 1002 Spruce Street and locked the rear tire of his bike to the frame. A short time later the victim returned and his bike was missing. Surveillance video was recovered depicting an unknown black male walking the bike away on its front wheel.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspect Sought in Armed D.C. Carjacking

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, August 19, 2021, in the 2700 block of Bruce Place Southeast. At approximately 11:25 pm,...
Posted by
Shore News Network

Multiple people shot at Illinois courthouse

Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near an Illinois county courthouse on Thursday, multiple sources confirmed. Mayor Christopher Curtis of Kankakee, Illinois, a town of 26,000 people 60 miles south of Chicago, confirmed the shooting with the Associated Press and said two suspects had been taken into custody. Curtis did not provide any additional details on the incident.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Billings methamphetamine trafficker sentenced to 12 years in prison

BILLINGS — A Billings man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine after law enforcement officers seized about eight pounds of the drug and three loaded handguns from his vehicle during a stop near Miles City was sentenced today to 12 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.
Florence County, SCPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Florence Co. Deputy pleads guilty to assault and misconduct in office charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that former Florence County Deputy Brian Proffitt pleaded guilty as charged Monday to assault and battery 2nd degree and misconduct in office. Proffitt used his flashlight to hit a handcuffed victim in the head after putting the man under arrest. The assault charge carries a sentence of up to three years in prison while common law misconduct in office carries up to 10 years.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Tayvon Thomas gets 55-100 for murder of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera

PHILADELPHIA — DA Larry Krasner today announced the conviction and sentencing of Tayvon Thomas (DOB 7/26/1994) for the killing of 2-year old Nikolette Rivera and related shootings in Kensington in 2019. Thomas was sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Lillian Ransom last week to 55 to 110 years in state prison after pleading guilty to Third Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, and over two dozen other charges including illegal firearm possession, Conspiracy, and Aggravated Assault.
Posted by
Shore News Network

Tilton Man Sentenced to 180 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

CONCORD, N.H. – Stefan Gauthier, 35, of Tilton, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. According to evidence presented during a three-day federal jury trial, on November 1, 2018, Tilton police arrested...
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
Shore News Network

St. Louis County man pleads guilty armed carjackings

ST. LOUIS – United States District Court Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. accepted a plea of guilty from David Curtis President, on August 24, 2021, for the crimes of carjacking and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for events on June 28, 2019, and carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence for events on July 29, 2019. Judge Limbaugh set sentencing for December 1, 2021.

Comments / 1

Community Policy