Teen shot in Albany, police investigating

ALBANY, NY – Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning on First Street. On Monday, at approximately 12:55 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of First Street between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.