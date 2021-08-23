Former Buff Alex Kelley Aiming To Be World's Strongest Man

NBA star Stephen Curry's parents recently announce they are getting a divorce, and now more details about their split have surfaced. According to TMZ Sports, Stephen Curry's mom, Sonya, allegedly had an affair with former New England Patriots player Steven Johnson. TMZ Sports obtained court documents which say that Sonya's estranged and Stephen's dad, Dell Curry, said that Sonya "began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him."