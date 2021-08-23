Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Buff Alex Kelley Aiming To Be World's Strongest Man

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Kelley had a successful career with the Colorado Buffaloes. He started 38 games but after an unsuccessful tryout in the NFL, Alex figured he needed something to fill that football void.

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NBAPopculture

Stephen Curry's Mom Allegedly Had Affair With Former New England Patriots Player

NBA star Stephen Curry's parents recently announce they are getting a divorce, and now more details about their split have surfaced. According to TMZ Sports, Stephen Curry's mom, Sonya, allegedly had an affair with former New England Patriots player Steven Johnson. TMZ Sports obtained court documents which say that Sonya's estranged and Stephen's dad, Dell Curry, said that Sonya "began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation, and she lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him."
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Is there Thursday Night Football tonight? NFL preseason games for Week 3

We have seen two straight weeks of Thursday Night Football, but is there more in store in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason? Let’s take a look at whether there is Thursday Night Football this week and what is in store for us through the remainder of the preseason and once TNF begins in-season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vic Fangio Sends Clear Message About Drew Lock’s Future

The Denver Broncos ended their quarterback competition this Wednesday, as they named Teddy Bridgewater the starter for Week 1 against the New York Giants. Bridgewater has played very well in the preseason for the Broncos, but NFL fans expected Drew Lock to win the job for the season opener. Once the news broke that he’ll be the backup quarterback for Week 1, people started questioning his future in the league.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLOzarks First.com

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith joins ESPN as an analyst

BRISTOL, Conn. — After retiring following the 2020 season, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is taking his talents to the TV screen and joining ESPN as an analyst. Smith will take part in several shows and roles at the network providing his analysis on the NFL. “ESPN’s relationship...
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Georgia Set for Blowout Loss Week One?

Pro Football Focus published their bold predictions for the 2021 season Wednesday, and interestingly enough, the number one bold prediction included the University of Georgia. Anthony Treash of PFF boldly predicts that Clemson will beat the Dawgs in Charlotte by double digits. A hot take; nonetheless, Treash cites recent injuries to Georgia's Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith as two question marks surrounding Georgia entering this matchup.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Seahawks Have Reportedly Signed A New Tight End

The Seattle Seahawks thought they solved their issue at tight end this week when they signed Luke Willson. However, he announced his retirement shortly after signing a deal with the team. “After signing with the Seahawks yesterday, I have decided to walk away from the game of football,” Wilson wrote....
Michigan StatePosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit offers thoughts on Michigan football

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit offered an opinion on Michigan football during a recent appearance on Tobin and Leroy on Sports Talk 790 The Ticket. Herbstreit appeared as a guest to primarily talk Miami football but also touched on Michigan, given that one of the co-hosts, Leroy Hoard, starred for the Wolverines from 1987-1989.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Ravens Might Trade Former Ohio State Star

The Baltimore Ravens could be very active over the next few days, as the front office is currently shopping rookie cornerback Shaun Wade. Wade was selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Although he has performed very well in the preseason, the Ravens might not have room for him on the depth chart.
NFLPosted by
Speedway Digest

NCS: NBC to Preempt Daytona Race in Four Markets, How to View If Impacted Featured

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona on Saturday, slated for a 7:00 p.m. ET. start, will present some television conflicts in four local NBC markets. A representative for NBC Sports told SpeedwayDigest.com Wednesday that it will show the race in 99% of its markets, while Washington D.C., Baltimore, Harrisburg and Roanoke/Lynchburg will have preseason NFL football coverage.
NFLBleacher Report

Former WFT QB Alex Smith Reportedly Joins ESPN as NFL Analyst

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith will reportedly join ESPN as a studio analyst for the 2021 season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Smith won the league's Comeback Player of the Year award last season with the Washington Football Team but announced his retirement in April after 16 years in the NFL.
College Sportsbuffzone.com

CU Buffs offense aiming to take next step

Throughout their decade in the Pac-12 Conference, the Colorado Buffaloes have never had a prolific offense. At times, the Buffs have looked explosive, but always wind up among the bottom half of the league in scoring. In fact, the last time CU ranked among the top half of the conference in scoring was a full decade before joining the Pac-12, averaging 33.0 points en route to the 2001 Big 12 title.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL QB Alex Smith Officially Lands New Job

After officially retiring from the NFL just a few months ago, former quarterback Alex Smith officially has a new job. And it’s a big one. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Smith has signed on with ESPN as an analyst. Per the report, he will appear on multiple shows and in various roles, mostly breaking down the NFL.
NFLYardbarker

What's Next for Former Washington QB Alex Smith? TV Time

Over the last couple of years, former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has had a roller-coaster ride. After suffering a gruesome injury that nearly cost him his leg, Smith made a shocking and inspirational comeback to the football field last season. He ended up winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for his perseverance and commitment to overcoming a brutal injury.
Oregon StatePosted by
FanSided

Oregon football extends offer to JUCO CB Keionte Scott

With the recruiting headlines taking a backseat and the college football season nearing its start, Oregon football is still making offers to prospects and acquiring them by the day. These offers usually come in waves, and we continue to see them this week with Keionte Scott. The most recent offer...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Buffs Podcast: Shrout’s injury is ‘serious’

Henry Chisholm breaks down all of the news from Monday’s media availability. Plus, hear from Carson Wells. DNVR subscribers! Leave your questions in the comment section for the next DNVR Buffs Podcast!. Henry was born in Columbia Falls, Montana and graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2015. He earned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy