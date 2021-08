Two people were killed after a wrong-way driver hit another car head-on on a busy stretch of I-91. The crash took place in Western Massachusetts around 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, in Hampden County when a Subaru with one occupant, traveling the wrong way on I-91 in Holyoke in the area of the 13.8-mile marker, was involved in a crash with another vehicle, said the Massachusetts State Police.