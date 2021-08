Many of us first met her as Sookie on , but now we know her as a woman we love. Melissa McCarthy is such a tried and true mainstay in Hollywood that we could all probably be forgiven for forgetting she has an entire life of her own. A rich private life with a husband and two daughters that is totally separate from her fans. Yes, the truth stings a little. Yes, we would prefer it if the Bridesmaids actress was our wife or mom or best friend. But the truth is, McCarthy’s husband and kids are her biggest fans. So let’s get to know them.