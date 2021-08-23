New chief nursing officer at Mountainside hospital
Valarie McPherson has been named Mountainside hospital’s new chief nursing officer. McPherson, with more than 20 years of experience in the field, joins Mountainside Medical Center from Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, where she served as chief nursing executive, responsible for the strategic leadership of all nursing and patient care functions. McPherson has also held leadership positions in several California hospitals and in the Tenet Health system.www.montclairlocal.news
Comments / 0