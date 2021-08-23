Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountainside, NJ

New chief nursing officer at Mountainside hospital

By Editorial Independence Policy
Posted by 
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Valarie McPherson has been named Mountainside hospital’s new chief nursing officer. McPherson, with more than 20 years of experience in the field, joins Mountainside Medical Center from Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills in Los Angeles, where she served as chief nursing executive, responsible for the strategic leadership of all nursing and patient care functions. McPherson has also held leadership positions in several California hospitals and in the Tenet Health system.

www.montclairlocal.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
270
Followers
1K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainside, NJ
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Data Driven#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Related
Totowa, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Montclair woman ran unlicensed veterinary clinic, cops say

A Montclair woman has been charged with several offenses after prosecutors say she ran an unlicensed veterinary clinic. Alia Muslih, 39, ran the Totowa Animal Hospital out of the Seven Star Pet Resort on Furler Street in Totowa, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. She was arrested Friday, Aug. 20, the day multiple agencies executed a search warrant at the clinic.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Vaccination to dine indoors? Not yet in Montclair, business leaders say

So far in Montclair, business leaders say they don’t know of any restaurants requiring coronavirus vaccination to dine. A restaurant in Ridgewood has become one of the first in New Jersey to require customers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination for those wishing to eat inside, NorthJersey.com and others reported. The owner of it’s Greek To Me in has told media he’s uncomfortable with dining indoors because of rising cases of novel coronavirus, largely driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.
Montclair, NJPosted by
Montclair Local

Register to be vaccinated at Montclair event, and you could be given $100

The first 50 people who register to be vaccinated at an Aug. 29 community event at the Wally Choice Center will each be eligible to receive $100. The incentive, provided via an anonymous donor, is being given as part of the Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence’s ongoing vaccine outreach program. Organizers say they’re particularly focused on getting more teens vaccinated. Overall, they’ve emphasized reaching more members of Montclair’s Black and brown communities, who remain vaccinated at lower rates than their white neighbors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy