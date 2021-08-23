Vegan Tacos with Pickled Onion and Cashew Queso
Turn up your taco night with this homemade vegan recipe that features cashew queso, pickled onions, a variety of different spices, and fresh herbs – Here's how to make them. Each taco is a colorful work of art topped with crunchy fresh vegetables and drizzled with creamy cashew queso. The 'meat' in this vegan recipe is your choice of a favorite plant-based meat alternative, lentils, or extra firm tofu. You'll surprise yourself and your guests by how similar the alternatives taste to the real thing, even lentils make for a hearty meat-like protein.thebeet.com
Comments / 0