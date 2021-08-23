Cancel
Environment

Henri hits softly and runs

By Police
Riverhead News-Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pretty darned good,” said Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman Monday morning, evaluating the state of the Island after Tropical Storm Henri barely brushed the Island over the weekend on its way toward a landfall in southern New England. Henri had been rated a Category 1 Hurricane, but was downgraded to tropical...

shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com

