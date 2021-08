QuakeCon continues, and Bethesda and id Software have revealed with a gameplay trailer that Panic Button’s port of Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two will arrive on Nintendo Switch with a release date of August 26, 2021. This follows from the quality release of Part One back in June and the base release of Doom Eternal on Switch last December. Switch was the last platform to receive both the game and its expansion DLC, as The Ancient Gods – Part Two first released on other platforms this past March.