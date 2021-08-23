Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
KMOX News Radio

Suspected shoplifters arrested after ramming Eureka cop car, high-speed chase

By Sam Masterson
Posted by 
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

A call about shoplifters at a Walmart in Eureka resulted in a 35-mile police chase on multiple highways in the St. Louis area. Read more at KMOX.com.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 2

KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifters#Ramming#Other Roads#Police#Eureka#Eureka#Kmox#Interstate 70
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy