DMPD: Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash, part of SE 14th Street closed

EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Aug. 22

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a motorcycle and car Sunday night, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The crash occurred at 8:21 p.m. at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Maury Avenue.

Police say preliminary evidence and witness statements show the motorcycle, driven by a 60-year-old male Des Moines resident, was headed southbound on SE 14th St. A 2002 Fort Taurus, driven by a 33-year-old male Des Moines resident, was going northbound.

That's when DMPD says the car tried to make a left turn onto Maury St when the two vehicles collided.

"Witnesses reported that both vehicles appeared to be attempting to pass through the intersection on a 'yellow' light," a release says.

The motorcycle driver remains hospitalized in critical condition. The driver of the car was not injured.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

Local 5 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.